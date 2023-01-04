What’s in a name? This is how you should now pronounce ‘Hyundai’

Hyundai has launched an advertising campaign that aims to re-educate people how to pronounce its name.

The manufacturer is changing the anglicised pronunciation of ‘Hy-un-dai’ to the global ‘Hee-un-day’.

A multi-channel campaign across TV, radio, online and on-demand services shows potential buyers using voice search on their phones to find their nearest Hyundai showroom.

Using the previous pronunciation, they end up – somewhat puzzled – at fictional places such as a hair salon called High ‘N’ Dye and opticians Highland Eye.

Finally, a woman tells one of them: ‘Oh, it’s Hee-un-day, by the way.’

The advert can be seen below:

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai Motor UK managing director, said: ‘Hyundai is a young, innovative and progressive brand which has transformed with great speed. We are proudly Korean with real character and purpose.

‘2023 is the perfect time for us to properly reflect this in the UK, with a wealth of exciting new product to be launched, including the incredible new Ioniq 6.

‘With this campaign, we want to inject a little humour and personality to our brand, which we hope will encourage more people to learn more about Hyundai.’

The electric Ioniq 6 is due to arrive in the UK early this year.

Built around the same platform as the Ioniq 5, it boasts a 320-mile range thanks to its aerodynamically efficient shape, as well as some of the quickest EV charging around.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.