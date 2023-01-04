Log in
HighnDye HyundaiHighnDye Hyundai

News

What’s in a name? This is how you should now pronounce ‘Hyundai’

  • Manufacturer is dropping anglicised pronunciation of brand
  • Adverts see voice search sending prospective buyers using previous pronunciation to wrong places
  • Multi-channel campaign is launched ahead of Ioniq 6 arrival
Advert

Time 8:44 am, January 4, 2023

Hyundai has launched an advertising campaign that aims to re-educate people how to pronounce its name.

The manufacturer is changing the anglicised pronunciation of ‘Hy-un-dai’ to the global ‘Hee-un-day’.

A multi-channel campaign across TV, radio, online and on-demand services shows potential buyers using voice search on their phones to find their nearest Hyundai showroom.

Advert

Using the previous pronunciation, they end up – somewhat puzzled – at fictional places such as a hair salon called High ‘N’ Dye and opticians Highland Eye.

Finally, a woman tells one of them: ‘Oh, it’s Hee-un-day, by the way.’

The advert can be seen below:

Advert

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai Motor UK managing director, said: ‘Hyundai is a young, innovative and progressive brand which has transformed with great speed. We are proudly Korean with real character and purpose.

‘2023 is the perfect time for us to properly reflect this in the UK, with a wealth of exciting new product to be launched, including the incredible new Ioniq 6.

‘With this campaign, we want to inject a little humour and personality to our brand, which we hope will encourage more people to learn more about Hyundai.’

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6

The electric Ioniq 6 is due to arrive in the UK early this year.

Built around the same platform as the Ioniq 5, it boasts a 320-mile range thanks to its aerodynamically efficient shape, as well as some of the quickest EV charging around.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.

Advert

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51