More than three quarters of England’s population is now being ordered to stay at home in Tier 4 – but that isn’t stopping people searching for cars this new year.

A total of 44m people, or 78 per cent of the population of England, are now in Tier 4 where non-essential shops are closed but car dealers are able to offer click-and-collect or home delivery.

As more people enter Tier 4, there is more confusion about whether existing car purchases or future hopes of one can go ahead.

The rules are clear on what can and can’t be done, but Tier 4 car dealers are embracing the changes to keep businesses going through the New Year.

All of our showrooms now sit in areas which went into Tier 4 from Boxing Day, so are not open to the public. But if you are looking to buy a new or used car or van, we are here to help – online and over the phone! Simply visit https://t.co/TJTh8Wgc2W for more pic.twitter.com/bn2Mv34caN — JCB Group (@JCBGroupAutos) December 28, 2020

Can car dealers in Tier 4 sell cars?

Yes! They just can’t do it at the dealership.

The rules are clear on not opening non-essential retail, which car dealers fall into, and that means no dealerships should be open to the public.

Car dealers can run a click-and-collect or home delivery service, and the only reason a customer should come to the dealership is because they have paid in full for a car already and want to pick it up.

Our showrooms in Tier 4 might be closed to the public but we are still able to assist you with online enquiries or via the phone if you’re thinking of buying your next vehicle, or you’re in the process of doing so! 👍 Find out more here 👇https://t.co/FQnqgiTQRF pic.twitter.com/MqBRYEQNB1 — Hendy Group (@HendyGroup) December 31, 2020

Where can car dealers open fully?

In Tier 1 to 3, car dealers can still still open their doors to customers.

Although these areas are now very limited, with no regions in Tier 2 and only the Isle of Scilly in Tier 1, those currently (Jan 2) in Tier 3 include:

• Cornwall

• Devon: East Devon, Exeter, Mid Devon, North Devon, Plymouth, South Hams, Teignbridge, Torbay, Torridge and West Devon

• Dorset

– Herefordshire

• Liverpool City Region: Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St. Helens and Wirral

• North Yorkshire: Craven, Hambleton, Harrogate, Richmondshire, Ryedale, Scarborough and Selby

• Rutland

• Shropshire, including Telford & Wrekin

• Somerset: Bath & North East Somerset

• Wiltshire

• Worcestershire: Bromsgrove, Malvern Hills, Redditch, Worcester, Wychavon and Wyre Forest

• York

Car dealerships in these areas must still operate with social distance in place.

What does click-and-collect or click-and-deliver mean?

What click-and-collect doesn’t mean is paying a deposit over the phone or booking a viewing to then visit and decide if you want the car.

These services work exactly the same as if you were doing your food shopping online – they must be paid for in full before you (or it) arrive.

That also means no test drives but it does mean you have 14 days to return the car.

However, customers and car dealers should remember that just because showrooms are closed it doesn’t mean the sales process is off limits. Sales people can still show the cars virtually and communicate with customers over the phone, text or email.

Following the government announcement which has placed Lancashire under new Tier 4 restrictions as effect from 31/12/20, we are pleased to confirm that our Centres will remain fully open, albeit operating a little differently. Learn more at https://t.co/qC02FbaTmW pic.twitter.com/zk0dOuUZxP — Bowker BMW (@BowkerBMW) December 31, 2020

Can car dealers sell a car to someone in a different tier?

Yes, but it’s not advisable. Those in Tier 4 have been told to stay at home and not travel between different regions, but there are always exceptions to the rule where it’s the only option.

For example if you have already bought a car and need to collect it, if you need your car serviced or your car breaks, it may be difficult to avoid.

However, travelling unless for essential reasons should be avoided.

Equally, delivery is allowed and car dealers are permitted to bring a car to its new owner but it must also be paid for in full beforehand.