New and used car supermarket Wilsons has launched a new website that it says will revolutionise how people can buy vehicles from it.

The Epsom-based family-run business said that prompted by the pandemic-enforced showroom closures, it had worked with web design and marketing firm 67 Degrees for months to offer a seamless e-commerce experience from end to end.

It said it wanted to help meet customer demand as people’s appetite for online buying grew.

The revamped website will allow people to buy a new, nearly new or used car without having to visit the showroom or deal directly with a member of staff.

Lauren Michael, marketing manager at Wilsons, said: ‘Buy online was always something we wanted to introduce to our customers but were a little bit nervous to do so, but then the Covid-19 outbreak really pushed our hand in a positive way.

‘Up until now, customers had only been able to reserve a car online and then the rest of the process was completed over the phone.

‘Being able to fully transact online is a game-changer for us as a business.’

She added: ‘A key focus for us was to ensure that the new site was also fully optimised for mobile.

‘We know that 80 per cent of our customers are choosing to view our website via mobile devices, so we wanted to make sure the new site was the best it could possibly be on mobile and tablet – that’s been a real priority for us.’

Wilsons managing director David Wheatcroft said: ‘These changes are huge for us.

‘Not only can our customers now fully transact online but they can also apply for finance in private, which means that our sales team will only be privy to their application if they’ve been approved.

‘Our new process is the true epitome of buy online, where customers can also take advantage of a 48-hour delivery service. It’s going to transform the whole sales process.

‘Customers can purchase both used and new cars on our website, which will revolutionise how we operate as a franchise dealer, pushing Wilsons Epsom nationwide.’

He added: ‘I am very excited for our new partnership with 67 Degrees.

‘This will be the first of many advances for Wilsons as we strive to become one of the market-leading dealerships, by offering the most up-to-date technology and software available to our customers.’

Wilsons – which says it is the largest family-run multi-franchise dealership and used car supermarket in the south of England – was founded more than 110 years ago and represents Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Dacia, Fiat, Hyundai, Jeep, Nissan, Nismo, Peugeot and Renault