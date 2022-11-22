Winning a Car Dealer Used Car Award shows that a company can be trusted, previous winner tells Car Dealer

Winning a Used Car Award shows that a company can be trusted by customers, one of last year’s recipients has said.

Valuations firm Cap HPI scooped the gong for Used Car Product of the Year at the ceremony 12 months ago, impressing our judges with its detailed insight of market trends.

Since then, the firm has continued to strengthen and Derren Martin, the outfit’s director of valuations, told us that winning at last year’s event showed that the company was great for its customers to do business with.

Martin, who provides Car Dealer with monthly updates on used car prices, says the honour was cause for huge celebrations for everyone at the Cap HPI.

The company is now looking forward to this year’s event, which is being held at The Brewery in London on November 28, once again hosted by Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer.

He told Car Dealer: ‘Winning the award last year was fantastic for us. It was a great accolade that was a testament to our accuracy and the help we give dealers.

‘We celebrated on the night – well into the night in fact – and also as a valuations team we had a night out in December. The whole team deserved the award.

‘The Car Dealer Used Car Awards are especially pleasing to receive as dealers are our largest sector of customers – if they are happy with our accuracy, then so are we. However, we are always striving to be better.

‘It is great to share successes across social media and post awards like this on websites – it shows you are trustworthy & great to do business with.

‘We can’t wait for this year’s ceremony.’

The names for this year’s Used Car Awards have been whittled down after two rounds of judging and a full list of nominees can be found here.

It is highly advisable to book your place at the event now as places are running out fast. Last year the event sold out two weeks before it took place.

For table bookings please contact sales@blackballmedia.co.uk or call 020 8125 3880.

The event is black tie, includes a three course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.

eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after dinner fun casino while GardX is hosting the official after party, which is free.