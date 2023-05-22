Log in

News

Yeomans Group gives extensive upgrades to trio of Nissan sites following significant investment

  • Yeomans Group completes refurbishments in Basingstoke; Worthing and Haywards Heath
  • Trio of Nissan dealerships brought up-to-date with fresh signage and visuals
  • Bosses thrilled with outcome and say feedback has been ‘great’
Advert

Time 1:22 pm, May 22, 2023

Dealer group Yeomans has announced extensive upgrades to three of its Nissan dealerships in the south of England.

Work has been carried out on the firm’s sites in Basingstoke; Worthing and Haywards Heath as it looks to keep its showrooms looking fresh and modern.

The dealerships now feature Nissan’s updated signage and visuals as well as updated fixtures and fittings after a major investment was made at each site.

Advert

All three building projects have been completed on and time and within budget, with bosses saying customers have been thrilled by the improved experience.

As well as looking smart on the outside, the three Nissan showrooms have undergone substantial refurbishments inside to ensure that visitors feel welcome and able to explore the range in a way that suits them, while enjoying complimentary refreshments.

Yeomans is one of the longest-serving Nissan dealers in the country and as well as the three aforementioned locations, runs Nissan outlets in Aldershot, Bognor Regis, Eastbourne and Portsmouth.

Advert

Earlier this month, the company opened its eighth Nissan dealership – in Plymouth – after an £800,000 investment.

The dealer group also represents Audi, Citroen, DS, Honda, Hyundai, Peugeot, Skoda, Toyota, VW, VW Commercial Vehicles and Vauxhall.

James Smith, managing director at Yeomans, said: ‘We couldn’t be happier that three of our Nissan dealerships have been brought up to date in such stylish and eye-catching way.

‘The brand’s new corporate identity looks great and feedback from our staff and customers has been excellent.’

A Nissan spokesperson said: ‘We are thrilled that these Yeomans dealerships in Basingstoke, Worthing and Haywards Heath have adopted our new corporate identity and we send James and his teams every good wish for the future.

‘Our great cars such as Juke, Qashqai and Ariya deserve to be displayed in superb surroundings; and they certainly are at these three wonderful sites.’

Advert

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51