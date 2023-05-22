Yeomans Group gives extensive upgrades to trio of Nissan sites following significant investment

Dealer group Yeomans has announced extensive upgrades to three of its Nissan dealerships in the south of England.

Work has been carried out on the firm’s sites in Basingstoke; Worthing and Haywards Heath as it looks to keep its showrooms looking fresh and modern.

The dealerships now feature Nissan’s updated signage and visuals as well as updated fixtures and fittings after a major investment was made at each site.

All three building projects have been completed on and time and within budget, with bosses saying customers have been thrilled by the improved experience.

As well as looking smart on the outside, the three Nissan showrooms have undergone substantial refurbishments inside to ensure that visitors feel welcome and able to explore the range in a way that suits them, while enjoying complimentary refreshments.

Yeomans is one of the longest-serving Nissan dealers in the country and as well as the three aforementioned locations, runs Nissan outlets in Aldershot, Bognor Regis, Eastbourne and Portsmouth.

Earlier this month, the company opened its eighth Nissan dealership – in Plymouth – after an £800,000 investment.

The dealer group also represents Audi, Citroen, DS, Honda, Hyundai, Peugeot, Skoda, Toyota, VW, VW Commercial Vehicles and Vauxhall.

James Smith, managing director at Yeomans, said: ‘We couldn’t be happier that three of our Nissan dealerships have been brought up to date in such stylish and eye-catching way.

‘The brand’s new corporate identity looks great and feedback from our staff and customers has been excellent.’

A Nissan spokesperson said: ‘We are thrilled that these Yeomans dealerships in Basingstoke, Worthing and Haywards Heath have adopted our new corporate identity and we send James and his teams every good wish for the future.

‘Our great cars such as Juke, Qashqai and Ariya deserve to be displayed in superb surroundings; and they certainly are at these three wonderful sites.’