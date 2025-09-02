Sep 2: Royal Mail returns to profit; Downing Street shake-up; Fiat Grande Panda from £19,535

Time for tea: Whittard of Chelsea opening new UK stores after sales surge

Retailer Whittard of Chelsea has pledged to open more stores across the UK in 2025 and 2026 after notching up its fourth year in a row of growing sales.

The tea, coffee and hot chocolate retailer said rising revenues were helping offset surging costs across the business, while new concepts were being rolled out across its expanding store estate, such as tea tasting stations.

It posted a 9.1% rise in net revenues to £49.8m for 2024, with UK sales up 6.5% to £42m, helping earnings jump 12% to £2.4m, according to its latest set of accounts.

Royal Mail returns to profit after ‘year of change’

Royal Mail has cheered returning to an underlying profit for the first time in three years despite a ‘competitive and challenging’ backdrop.

In its first set of figures since the group’s £3.6bn takeover by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EP Group, owner International Distribution Services (IDS) said Royal Mail delivered underlying earnings, excluding voluntary redundancy costs, of £12m for the year to March 31. This compared with losses of £336m the previous year.

But, with redundancy costs included, Royal Mail still remained in the red with underlying operating losses of £8m, it said.

Order books open for Fiat Grande Panda with EV model receiving firm’s ‘E-Grant’ incentive

Fiat has announced that its funky Grande Panda has gone on sale with the electric version eligible for the firm’s ‘E-Grant’ incentive scheme.

The Grande Panda starts at £18,035 for the entry-level ‘Pop’ with a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid powertrain, while the EV version costs from £21,035.

However, customers can save up to £1,500 with Fiat’s E-Grant incentive, meaning prices come in at £19,535, making it one of the cheapest new EVs on the market.

The markets

The FTSE 100 made steady progress on Monday with a boost from defence stocks and gold miners partially offset by falls in utility stocks.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 9.0 points, 0.1%, at 9,196.34. The FTSE 250 ended 27.97 points higher, 0.1%, at 21,633.69 and the AIM All-Share finished up 4.54 points, 0.6%, at 768.64.

The pound firmed to 1.3548 dollars late on Monday afternoon in London, compared to 1.3510 dollars at the equities close on Friday.

Keir Starmer to gather Cabinet after Downing Street shake-up

Sir Keir Starmer will gather his Cabinet for its first meeting since a major shake-up of his Downing Street operation as he seeks to reset his government after a challenging summer.

As part of Monday’s reset, Rachel Reeves’ former number two in the Treasury, Darren Jones, has become the prime minister’s chief secretary and James Murray will replace him as Treasury chief secretary.

Former Treasury official Dan York Smith has been appointed Sir Keir’s principal private secretary and ex-Bank of England deputy governor Baroness Minouche Shafik his chief economic adviser.

Minister to get power to veto sentencing guidance after ‘two-tier’ row

A Cabinet minister will be given the power to veto any changes to sentencing guidelines proposed by an independent body, following a row over claims of ‘two-tier’ justice.

Justice secretary Shabana Mahmood said she wanted to ‘right the democratic deficit that has been uncovered’ by introducing a requirement for any new rules to be approved by her.

It comes after ministers intervened to block updated Sentencing Council guidance which would have meant judges should consider the background of offenders from certain minority groups when deciding on a punishment.

Monday on Car Dealer

Toyota has been named the UK’s most reliable car brand but two famous British names have slumped to the bottom of the rankings.

Bosses of Chery UK have admitted that the runaway success of Omoda and Jaecoo models in the UK came as something of a surprise, even to them.

The deal is done – Brayleys-owner Athenaeum International Holdings has completed its acquisition of dealer group Johnsons Cars.

Richmond Motor Group has expanded it partnership with Hyundai by completing the takeover of Everton Garage in Lymington.

The used car market enjoyed a ‘stable’ month in August with prices, days to sell and stock levels all holding firm.

Weather

Today brings variable cloud and showers, some heavy, with longer rain spells spreading across southern England and Wales; winds easing, reports BBC Weather.

Tonight turns drier with cloud, clear spells and isolated showers, before heavy rain moves into southern areas from the early hours, bringing wetter conditions by dawn.