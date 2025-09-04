Sep 4: Bogus insurance claims on the rise; Audi’s Concept C; PM backs Rayner

Economy ‘not working well enough’, says Reeves as she sets November 26 Budget

Rachel Reeves has acknowledged the economy is ‘not working well enough’ and promised a ‘tight grip’ on spending in her autumn Budget, which she will deliver on November 26.

The Chancellor set the date for her highly-anticipated Budget amid rampant speculation about tax rises and market jitters over the UK’s public finances.

Ms Reeves on Wednesday said she had asked the fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to prepare an independent forecast on the late November date to accompany the Budget.

Aviva ‘stopped over £60m of fraudulent insurance claims in first half of 2025’

Aviva says it stopped more than £60m in bogus insurance claims in the first half of this year.

The insurance giant said it prevented more than 6,000 fraudulent insurance claims in the first half of 2025, amounting to more than £60m in prevented fraud.

Aviva said it has seen a 3% increase in the number of bogus claims being detected compared with the first half of 2024.

Audi’s Concept C aims to blend designs of past and present

Audi has unveiled a new concept which could showcase how future models from the brand could look.

Called the Concept C, it’s an electric two-seater roadster which draws inspiration from the Auto Union Type C from 1936 and the third-generation Audi A6 from 2004, according to the brand.

Incorporating an electrically retractable hardtop roof, the Concept C uses a brand-new front-end design for Audi, with a large grille being framed by slim headlights.

Stocks climb and pound firms as bond yields ease

Stocks in London rallied on Wednesday amid a calmer day on bond markets, supported by figures showing the UK services sector grew at its fastest rate since April 2024.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 61.30 points, or 0.7%, at 9,177.99. The FTSE 250 ended 150.18 points higher, or 0.7%, at 21,313.07, and the AIM All-Share finished up 2.90 points – 0.4% – at 768.47.

In Europe, the Cac 40 in Paris ended up 0.9%, while the Dax 40 in Frankfurt closed 0.5% higher.

Wednesday on Car Dealer

Big Motoring World has had its Trustpilot suspension lifted after a temporary block on reviews for guideline breaches. Trustpilot added a notice about past practices but confirmed compliance under new management. The dealer says it prioritises ethics, customer service, and ongoing compliance.

Hendy Automotive has confirmed the departure of CFO Jonathan Moritz after 11 years with the group, per Companies House filings. His exit follows recent leadership changes, including appointments of Daksh Gupta and Duncan McPhee, amid losses blamed on weak vehicle performance.

JLR has confirmed the IT meltdown on Monday’s new plate day was caused by a cyber attack. The incident forced shutdowns across global operations, halting registrations and production. JLR insists no customer data was stolen, though sales and manufacturing remain heavily disrupted.

Endeavour Automotive saw turnover fall 13.5% to £238.1m in 2024, with pre-tax profit collapsing to £255,816. Directors blamed Volvo’s agency model and costly relocations, though NEBDITDA held at £6.1m. Aftersales grew to 44% of gross profit, while Lotus wholesale changes boost 2025 outlook.

Council launches investigation amid claims that former car dealership was illegally bulldozed Nuneaton Borough Council has launched an investigation after the former Etone Motors site on Attleborough Road was unexpectedly demolished without permission. Only a skeleton remains of the ex-Suzuki dealership, with officials warning illegal demolition could result in unlimited fines. EVs lose almost half their claimed range in extreme summer heat – What Car? study A What Car? test in southern Spain found EVs can lose up to 44% of their claimed range in extreme heat. The Tesla Model 3 fell from 436 to 244 miles, Kia EV3 dropped 32%, and Citroen e-C3 lost 29%.

Starmer backs Rayner after she admits underpaying stamp duty on seaside flat

The Prime Minister has backed Angela Rayner after she admitted an underpayment of stamp duty on a seaside flat which prompted Opposition calls for her to resign.

Sir Keir Starmer said he was ‘very proud to sit alongside’ his deputy at Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions and added that her move to refer herself to the independent ethics adviser was ‘the right thing to do’.

Ms Rayner, who is also the Housing Secretary, said she had received inaccurate legal advice that led her to underpay tax when buying a flat in Hove in May.

Farage branded ‘Putin-loving free speech impostor’ by congressman on US visit

Nigel Farage was branded a ‘Putin-loving free speech impostor and Trump sycophant’ by a US congressman as he attacked the UK’s approach to civil liberties at a meeting in Washington.

The Reform UK leader was giving evidence to the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, where he likened Britain to North Korea over what he described as the ‘authoritarian’ treatment of people like writer Graham Linehan.

At a hearing on Wednesday, he denied proposing Washington threaten the UK with trade sanctions amid scrutiny of his suggestion that the White House use ‘diplomacy and trade’ in the battle for free speech.

Flood alerts and weather warnings in place as thunderstorms hit UK

Flood alerts and yellow weather warnings are in place as thunderstorms move across parts of the UK.

Dowdeswell Reservoir in Gloucestershire had seen around half its average monthly rainfall in four to five hours by Wednesday afternoon.

Another yellow thunderstorm warning is in place from 2am to 5pm on Thursday for the majority of England and Wales.