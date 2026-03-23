‘We could protect ourselves’: Chinese car brands ‘not worried’ about potential of ‘punishing’ UK tariffs

Chinese carmakers are not worried about the impact potential tariffs in the UK, as brands continue to wrestle market share from more established competitors.

That is the verdict of our Chinese challenger brand panel, which spoke at Car Dealer Live in Gaydon last week.

The panel saw representatives from some of the biggest new brands in the country come together to debate the challenges of setting up here in the UK.

In a wide-ranging conversation, hosted by Car Dealer’s James Baggott, we discussed what makes Chinese cars so appealing to British buyers, the demise of brand loyalty and upcoming advances in EV charging technology.

Baggott also pressed the panelists about their concerns for the future – especially the chances of tariffs implemented in the event of a change in government.

The UK currently does not impose any additional charges on cars from China, despite the EU and US both implementing tariffs.

Addressing the issue,Greg Wapling, head of regional dealer development at Geely UK, said: ‘All of us represent quite large organisations that are vertically integrated so that have a lot of control over margin.

‘I think ultimately, in a high tariff regime, that there’s the ability to build cars anywhere in the world. Geely, similar to BYD, similar to Cherry, we’ve got manufacturing facilities in continental Europe – we’ve got manufacturing facilities in the UK.

‘Ultimately, if we needed to, we could protect ourselves from a punishing tariff regime.’

His thoughts were echoed by Steve Beattie, deputy country manager for BYD UK, who was keen to focus on the immediate future, rather than future tariffs.

‘I’m not worried about two years [the next election], I’m just worried about March,’ he joked. ‘I think, like many of the OEMs that are coming over from the Far East, we’re building plants in Europe.

‘We are just about to open our plant in Hungary so I guess we’ll see the volume that can deliver, and go from there, really.

‘I don’t worry about two years’ time – this is Chinese speed!’

Suraj Narayanamurthy, head of retail sales at Omoda & Jaecoo UK, added: ‘As has been mentioned in another panel, tariffs are always a risk. It was a risk for the Japanese, it could have been a risk for the Koreans, it’s potential risk for the Chinese brands.

‘Two-and-a-half years is long way to go. I think the market may be quite different.

‘It’ll be interesting to see how this year plays out, let alone how next year plays out. Of course, it’s a constant worry, but I think it’s one we can worry about the closer it gets.

‘I have to say I’m not hugely worried about tariffs at this moment in time.’

You can hear all the highlights from Car Dealer Live 2026 in our special podcast, which can be listened to below: