AA Cars appoints WMS Group as new warranty provider

AA CARS has appointed the award-winning WMS Group as its new warranty provider in a move targeted to shake up the used car warranty market.

An initial five-year deal will begin on March 1, with WMS Group – which was highly commended in the 2019 Car Dealer Used Car Awards for its Safe and Sound warranty scheme – assuming responsibility for the administration and claims-handling of all add-on products under and affiliated to the AA Warranty brand, including the Dealer Promise and Approved Dealer networks

As part of the partnership, a suite of new and improved warranties has been developed as both insured and uninsured products to fit with the FCA status of AA dealers. The companies have developed what they call ‘a market-leading warranty programme that does exactly what it promises and delivers outstanding added value’.

The top level of cover includes all mechanical and electrical components, wear and tear, batteries, remote key fobs, diagnosis, working materials and unlimited cover for in-car entertainment and sat nav, as well as further benefits. Further product ranges are in development, with details being released soon.

The AA is contacting all subscribed dealers and live warranty holders about the partnership and to explain the changes. WMS Group’s dealer network will also be invited to switch to the AA products.

‘Benchmark’

James Fairclough, pictured, chief executive of AA Cars, said: ‘This is an incredibly positive move for AA dealers and the motor trade as a whole. It’s a big change but we’d like to reassure our dealers that they and their customers are in the safest hands and can expect a first-class service.

‘WMS will be working closely with the network, making sure all AA dealers are really making the most of the brand – and the sales opportunities that come with it. We have some very exciting plans for 2020 and beyond to be revealed shortly, but can announce that the AA Warranty portfolio will be setting the benchmark for the used vehicle industry as we take our dealers to soaring new heights.’

WMS Group managing director John Colinswood added: ‘This is the biggest opportunity WMS has ever had and we will do everything in our power to make sure that we never, ever lose it.

‘The first priority is to introduce AA dealers to WMS and the new programmes. Each dealer has been allocated a dedicated account manager who will support them through the entire transition and every step of the way.

‘WMS is committed to delivering exceptional customer care to both AA dealers and consumers. We believe that the amalgamation of the two brands presents us with the opportunity to revolutionise the aftermarket warranty industry.’

