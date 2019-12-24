Management shake-up at CarShop as two directorships are ‘terminated’

A MANAGEMENT shake-up is under way at CarShop, the used car supermarket with 10 branches across the UK.

Documents filed at Companies House yesterday reveal that commercial director James Dunkley and chief financial officer Brian Scott had their directorships ‘terminated’ on December 20.

The car supermarket chain was acquired by Sytner Group in early 2017 and the business expanded earlier this year with the takeover of The Car People.

The Car People’s four sites in Manchester, Wakefield, Sheffield and Warrington started operating under the CarShop banner after being added to the latter’s five-strong portfolio of stores in Cardiff, Doncaster, Northampton, Norwich and Swindon.

The opening of a Bristol branch at the end of November 2019 took the total number of sites to 10.

CarShop accounts for 2018, filed in early October, reveal the company made £11.3m profit before tax in 2018 (on a turnover of £390.8m), up from £10.4m the year before (£316.4m). It sold 31,754 used cars in 2018, against 29,195 in 2017, an 8.8 per cent increase.

CEO Jonathan Dunkley, James’s older brother, is still listed as an active director on the Companies House website.

Discussing his approach to business earlier this year, Jonathan Dunkley said: ‘We’re fully focused on offering a convenient, friendly and connected car-buying experience that leverages both the power of digital and our biggest asset: our people.’

