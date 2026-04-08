Apr 8: Student loan changes; Juke ‘Pulse Edition; Trump agrees ceasefire

UK services industry hit by Iran war as ‘stagflation’ risks increase

Activity in the UK’s services sector slowed last month as business and consumer spending were hit by war in the Middle East while cost inflation accelerated, increasing the risk of ‘stagflation’, according to a new survey.

The S&P Global UK services PMI survey, which is watched closely by economists, showed a reading of 50.5 in March, down from 53.9 in February.

This marked the lowest score for 11 months, but remained above the 50.0 threshold which indicates that activity is growing.

Millions of graduates to have student loan interest capped at 6%

Millions of graduates will have the interest on their student loans capped at 6% from September after mounting criticism over repayment costs as the UK braces for the economic fallout from the Iran war.

Ministers said the move would help ‘defend against the consequences of far-away conflicts in an uncertain world’ by protecting borrowers from the risk of rising inflation.

Plan 2 student loans are those taken out for undergraduate courses and Postgraduate Certificates of Education since September 1 2012 in Wales, and between September 1 2012 and July 31 2023 in England.

Nissan adds ‘Pulse Edition’ to Juke line-up

Nissan has added more appeal to the Juke model line-up with the ‘Pulse Edition.’

The Juke was the trailblazer of the compact crossover market in 2010, and sixteen years later, the Japanese brand has sold more than 1.4m units in 50 markets across the globe.

The Juke Pulse Edition adds more style with the exterior boasting a sound-wave inspired roof decal with the Pulse name integrated into the graphic. The car is finished off in Ocean Deep paint, a contrasting black roof and door mirror caps, as well as 19-inch Aero alloy wheels with Ocean Deep inserts.

The markets

European stocks retreated on Tuesday as investors took to the side-lines ahead of the latest deadline in the Iran war.

The FTSE 100 closed down 87.50 points, 0.8%, at 10,348.79.

In European equities on Tuesday, the Cac 40 in Paris closed down 0.7%, while the Dax 40 in Frankfurt fell 1.1%.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Rawdon Glover said Jaguar’s controversial rebrand brought intense online backlash and personal attacks, including threats to staff. Despite this, he defended the bold overhaul as necessary to secure the brand’s long-term future and relevance.

Car Dealer explores Jaguar’s controversial relaunch, with experts saying the bold reset was necessary but possibly mistimed. While it generated huge attention, concerns remain over demand for luxury EVs and whether the gamble will pay off.

The SMMT reported March registrations rose 6.6% to 380,627 – the best since 2019 – driven by private demand and record EV sales. However, EV uptake still lags targets, with the Jaecoo 7 topping the charts.

Allen Ford has launched a major restructure after a £12.5m loss in 2025, down from a £3.5m profit. Asset write-downs, weak sales and higher costs hit performance, prompting redundancies, site closures and franchise exits to restore profitability.

Lloyds Banking Group will keep its £1.95bn provision for the car finance scandal despite Financial Conduct Authority rule changes. A £7.5bn scheme is expected, but legal action and uncertainties mean the final industry cost remains unclear.

Wireless Festival cancelled after Kanye West blocked from entering UK