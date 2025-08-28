Aug 28: Electric DB6 conversion; E-scooters to be regulated; HSBC apologises

Lego sees record sales as new ranges ramp up

Toy giant Lego has notched up another record for sales after launching more sets than ever before and investing in new sites globally to boost growth.

The Danish firm said its revenues jumped 12% to a record high of 34.6 billion Danish kroner (£4bn) for the first half of 2025, with consumer sales up 13%.

It saw operating profits rise 10% to 9 billion kroner (£1.04bn), in line with growth levels seen throughout 2024.

Lidl to create 500 jobs after £435m investment in warehouses

Lidl has started building a new warehouse in Leeds after finishing a major expansion of its London site, with both set to create a combined 500 new jobs.

The German-owned chain said it had completed an expansion project at Belvedere in London.

The £285 million investment involved the redevelopment of its warehouse, and the construction of a second building – tripling capacity on the site.

Comedian Jimmy Carr’s Aston Martin DB6 receives electric conversion

Comedian Jimmy Carr has had his Aston Martin DB6 converted from petrol to electric power by the team at Electrogenic.

Electrogenic is a British firm that produces tailor-made electric vehicle powertrain systems.

The firm replaced the comedian’s 1967 DB6’s 4.0-litre straight-six engine with its own 60kWh battery and electric motor, which is located beneath the car’s bonnet and above the rear axle – where the fuel tank originally sat.

FTSE 100 ends slightly lower and European stocks mixed ahead of Nvidia results

The FTSE 100 ended slightly lower on Wednesday on a mixed day for European shares ahead of results from Nvidia after the New York market close.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 10.30 points, 0.1%, at 9,255.50. The FTSE 250 ended 56.20 points lower, 0.3%, at 21,805.03 while the AIM All-Share finished down 2.74 points, 0.4%, at 762.37.

In Europe, the mood was mixed amid ongoing political uncertainty in France. The CAC 40 in Paris ended up 0.4%, recouping some of Tuesday’s falls, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt closed 0.4% lower.

Wednesday on Car Dealer

Citygate Automotive’s 2024 profits slumped 95% to just £0.21m, with turnover dropping nearly £10m to £414.8m. Directors blamed consumer caution, political change, and interest rate uncertainty. Despite struggles, the group expanded with new Seat, Cupra, and Kia sites, plus showroom refurbishments.

Auto Trader’s Ian Plummer says EV sales are stuck in a “holding pattern” due to confusion over the government’s new Electric Car Grant. Initial interest surged, but unclear eligibility and order cancellations dampened uptake, leaving manufacturers to plug gaps with their own subsidy schemes.

Vertu Motors has opened its 13th Nissan dealership, converting its former Motornation site in Tamworth into a fully refurbished showroom. The £456,000 investment brings Nissan’s latest corporate identity, offering new and approved used models, EVs, hybrids, servicing and MOT facilities.

E-scooters to be regulated amid deaths and serious injuries

The Government has committed to regulating e-scooters amid deaths and hundreds of serious injuries in crashes involving the vehicles each year.

It has not made a specific announcement but a pledge to seek ‘legislative reform for micromobility vehicles’ was included in its recent Advanced Manufacturing Sector Plan for the UK.

Shared transport charity CoMoUK welcomed the ‘excellent news’ and claimed it would ‘end years of confusion about the legal status’ of e-scooters.

HSBC apologises after customers unable to access online banking and app

HSBC has apologised to customers after they were unable to access the bank’s online services.

The banking giant confirmed on Wednesday that its users were “having trouble” using its mobile banking and online banking services, in an update on its website.

It said the services were back up and running later in the afternoon.

Weather outlook…

The UK will today see mostly cloudy skies with intermittent sunshine and brief afternoon showers.

Temperatures will rise to around 20 °C (68 °F) by midday, then settle into the mid-teens °C (60 °F) later.

Expect a mild but changeable day with occasional refreshing sun and passing rain.