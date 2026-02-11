News

Family-run dealership Glynn Andrews Car Sales formally appoints liquidators

  • Gareth Howarth and Philip Lawrence of AMS Business Recovery appointed as joint liquidators
  • It’s the next step following recently-reported collapse
  • Business has been trading for 22 years and was loved by customers

Time 7:48 am, February 11, 2026

Liquidators have now been formally appointed to Glynn Andrews Car Sales, marking the next stage in the collapse of the Widnes-based business.

Documents filed with Companies House show that Gareth Howarth and Philip Lawrence of AMS Business Recovery have been appointed as joint liquidators in a creditors’ voluntary winding up.

The paperwork shows the appointment was made on February 3, 2026. The liquidation is being treated as a creditors’ case rather than a members’ voluntary winding up.

Earlier this week, Car Dealer reported the family-run dealership collapsed into administration, following a meeting of the company’s creditors on January 23, and the dealer’s website and social media pages had been taken down.

Assets will now be sold to pay off creditors, and a details of the debits will likely be revealed in the coming months.

Companies House documents show the business was incorporated in January 2004, with Victor Sillery and Dora Andrews currently serving as directors.

The firm’s 2025 accounts are currently overdue, but its documents for 2024 showed net assets of £2,774.

It had a string of very positive reviews on Google, with a score of 4.7 out of give on 95 reviews.

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



