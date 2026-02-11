Family-run dealership Glynn Andrews Car Sales formally appoints liquidators

Liquidators have now been formally appointed to Glynn Andrews Car Sales, marking the next stage in the collapse of the Widnes-based business.

Documents filed with Companies House show that Gareth Howarth and Philip Lawrence of AMS Business Recovery have been appointed as joint liquidators in a creditors’ voluntary winding up.

The paperwork shows the appointment was made on February 3, 2026. The liquidation is being treated as a creditors’ case rather than a members’ voluntary winding up.

Earlier this week, Car Dealer reported the family-run dealership collapsed into administration, following a meeting of the company’s creditors on January 23, and the dealer’s website and social media pages had been taken down.

Assets will now be sold to pay off creditors, and a details of the debits will likely be revealed in the coming months.

Companies House documents show the business was incorporated in January 2004, with Victor Sillery and Dora Andrews currently serving as directors.

The firm’s 2025 accounts are currently overdue, but its documents for 2024 showed net assets of £2,774.

It had a string of very positive reviews on Google, with a score of 4.7 out of give on 95 reviews.