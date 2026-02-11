Feb 11: UK steel on the brink; More UK troops for Norway; BYD boosts Atto 3 SUV

Businesses need reforms amid ‘similar pressure to pandemic’, committee warns

The government needs a series of major reforms to arrest business closures and decline on the high street – including cutting costs, overhauling business rates and ending late payments, according an influential committee.

A reported by Parliament’s Business and Trade Committee found that small business across the UK are now operating under pressures similar to, and in some cases worse than those experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Liam Byrne, chair of the committee, said a ‘more coherent and ambitious plan’ is needed to support businesses.

UK steel industry has ‘two months to be saved’, warns Tata Steel

The government has ‘two months to save the UK steel industry’, a director of the country’s biggest steel firm has warned.

Russell Codling, director of markets business development at Tata Steel UK, warned MPs on Tuesday that the sector is ‘teetering on the brink’ and needs urgent state support.

He told Parliament’s Business and Trade Committee that the sector is at threat due to fears of further cheap Chinese imports flooding the market, and called on the government to follow the footsteps of the EU and US, with import tariffs designed to benefit regional steel sectors.

BYD Atto 3 Evo brings bigger battery and more space

The BYD Atto 3 has received several updates, including a larger battery pack and more space with the introduction of the ‘Atto 3 Evo’.

The car’s battery pack has grown from 60.4kWh to 74.8kWh, and the standard front-wheel drive configuration has been dropped in favour of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive setups. All models feature an 800-volt electrical system and are compatible with 220kW DC rapid-charging.

The new e-Platform 3.0’ architecture has freed up 50 litres of extra space in the boot – now at 490 litres. This is joined by a new frunk that brings an additional 101 litres of storage space. Further details and pricing will be released later.

Starmer to face PMQs after pledging to ‘never walk away’

Sir Keir Starmer will face Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday after fighting back against pressure to quit.

It comes after the prime minister pledged to ‘never walk away’ from his mandate, and said he would lead the Labour Party into the next general election.

Sir Keir hit out at infighting within his party and said the political ‘turmoil’ would not stop him after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for him to resign. The prime minister insisted his top team was “strong and united” as he thanked ministers at a Cabinet meeting for rallying around him with public messages of support.

UK to deploy more troops to Norway in response to Putin’s Arctic threat

The number of British troops in Norway will double as part of efforts to bolster defences in the High North against Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Defence secretary John Healey will also commit UK forces to Nato’s Arctic Sentry mission, the alliance’s initiative to improve security in the region to help address Donald Trump’s concerns over Greenland.

The promises to bolster the defence of the Arctic region came as former head of the armed forces General Sir Nick Carter called for greater European co-operation to deter Russia and support Ukraine.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

The Ford Fiesta has extended its reign as Britain’s most popular used car, despite the model going out of production more than two years ago.

Barclays Bank has assigned an additional £235m to cover the cost of the ongoing motor finance scandal.

Second-hand EVs enjoyed record demand in 2025 as the UK’s used car market grew for the third consecutive year.

A rogue used car dealer has been ordered to pay almost £6,000 after Trading Standards accused him of selling ‘dangerous and unroadworthy’ vehicles

Weather

Prolonged rain will spread northwards today, with heavier outbreaks and hill snow in Scotland, reports BBC Weather. Southern areas may see brief bright spells before further cloud and rain arrive later.

Tonight remains mostly cloudy, with patchy rain in the north turning to hill snow, scattered southern showers and strong winds in northern and Channel coastal areas.