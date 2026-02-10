Used car buyers are still keen for a Fiesta as much-loved Ford tops sales charts yet again

The Ford Fiesta has extended its reign as Britain’s most popular used car, despite the model going out of production more than two years ago.

In news that will surprise absolutely nobody, the Fiesta has once again come out on top of the SMMT’s list of biggest-sellers on the used market, with 303,090 transactions taking place throughout 2025.

It means that the Fiesta has now been Britain’s best-selling used car in every year since coming it came second to the Vauxhall Corsa all the way back in 2009.

In the latest standings, the Corsa 247,853 transactions last year, enough for second place, but still well short of its long-term rival.

Wider data has shown that demand for used EVs rose throughout last year, but no EV-only models were able to break into the top ten list.

The list was dominated by smaller, more affordable models with the only SUV to make the cut being the Nissan Qashqai on 145,207.

The only new entrant on the list is the Audi A3, which takes that 10th-placed slot, which was last year claimed by the BMW 1 Series.

Elsewhere, the likes of the Vauxhall Astra, Volkswagen Golf and and Ford Focus all enjoyed strong popularity – despite the latter being recently discontinued by the Blue Oval.

While the Fiesta was also ditched back in July 2023, there have recently been suggestions that it could return as an EV, sharing the same platform as the Renault 5.

Best-selling used cars of 2025

Ford Fiesta – 303,09 Vauxhall Corsa – 247,853 Volkswagen Golf – 226,082 Ford Focus – 218,962 BMW 3 Series – 157,343 Mini – 154,527 Volkswagen Polo – 153,583 Vauxhall Astra – 149,410 Nissan Qashqai – 145,207 Audi A3 – 125,752

The SMMT also broke down sales data by region, to reveal the areas which saw the most used car transactions.

Topping that list was the south east of England, which recorded 1,131,335 sales throughout the year.

Next up were the north west and West Midlands, which saw 857,051 and 806,032 transactions respectively.

Interestingly, more used cars were sold in London (590,305) throughout 2024 than in the whole of Wales (416,204).

Used car sales by region