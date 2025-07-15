Jul 15: Electric Car Grant; Hyundai Ioniq 9; £68m factory investment; Trump protests planned

Grants for new electric cars to be reintroduced

Grants for new electric cars are being reintroduced after being scrapped in June 2022, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

Drivers will be able to reduce the purchase cost of a new electric car by up to £3,750.

Officials hope the measure – restricted to vehicles priced at up to £37,000 – will encourage more drivers to switch to electric motoring.

McVitie’s owner invests £68m into British factories

McVitie’s owner is to inject £68m into its British operations in a bid to ‘supercharge’ the growth of its brands.

Turkish-owned snacking giant Pladis said investment funds will be used to boost manufacturing capacity and productivity across its factories.

The London-based company, which also owns the Jacob’s and Godiva brands, added that it has ‘earmarked the bulk of the cash’ to pump into sites across the north-west of England.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 goes on sale priced from £64,995

Hyundai has announced that the Ioniq 9 electric SUV will be priced from £64,995.

From launch, there will be three trim levels, consisting of Premium, Ultimate and Calligraphy.

The entry-level model features a powered tailgate, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and privacy glass. The mid-level Ultimate is priced from £73,495 and boasts extras such as 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and a 14-speaker Bose premium audio system. Meanwhile, the flagship Calligraphy comes in at £75,795 and adds 21-inch wheels, Nappa leather upholstery and is available with a six-seater configuration with a sliding centre console.

FTSE 100 thrives but tariff threat hurts Europe

The FTSE 100 hit a new high on Monday, closing in touching distance of 9,000, outperforming European peers held back by the latest US tariff threats.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 56.94 points, 0.6%, at 8,998.06. It earlier hit a new all-time peak of 8,999.22.

In European equities on Monday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed down 0.2%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended 0.4% lower.

Monday on Car Dealer

The Government is finalising a £700m EV subsidy scheme to lower purchase costs, replacing the scrapped plug-in car grant. Labour also plans £25m for home charging upgrades, aiming to make electric vehicles more accessible and address range anxiety.

The iconic ‘JB 1’ numberplate, once owned by legendary car dealer Jack Barclay, sold for a record-breaking £608,600 at Bonhams’ Goodwood auction—more than double its estimate and the highest price ever paid for a UK registration.

Neive Ewing of Arnold Clark Mercedes-Benz shares how remote selling has transformed car sales, handling leads across five sites solely by phone and email. Her fast-paced role reflects the growing trust customers place in digital car buying.

A collapsed boundary wall at T Bowles Vehicle Sales in Sittingbourne caused £120,000 in damage, crushing 12 vehicles and damaging eight more. Owner Tom Bowles fears for the business’s future, with reopening expected to take up to six months.

Berry Group has acquired a former Mazda dealership in Croydon to open a state-of-the-art BMW bodyshop. The 17,598 sq ft site supports the group’s South London expansion and strengthens its fast-growing BMW franchise presence.

Motors has launched a new AI-powered search tool on Cazoo and introduced van listings to the platform. The AI Discovery Tool helps users find vehicles using lifestyle-based search terms, while over 30,000 vans are now available for buyers.

Warranty Solutions Group unveils a new partnership with LKQ Euro Car Parts in a move which will ‘significantly enhance’ its Prep4Less programme.

Mass protests planned in London and Windsor for Trump’s state visit

Anti-Trump campaigners are to stage a mass demonstration in central London on the first day of the US president’s state visit to the UK.

The Stop Trump Coalition is also planning further protests, including one near Windsor Castle, during Donald Trump’s high profile trip in two months’ time.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday that the King is to host the controversial American leader at the Berkshire royal residence from September 17-19, when he will be feted with a ceremonial welcome and a state banqu

Million more face hosepipe ban after dry spell

About a million more people will face a hosepipe ban as Thames Water announced the move following one of the driest springs on record.

Thames Water has brought in a temporary ban for about 1.1 million customers in Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Swindon, most of Wiltshire and parts of Berkshire, from July 22.

London has avoided the ban, which will be applied to postcodes beginning with OX, GL, SN, RG4, RG8 and RG9.

