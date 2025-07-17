Jul 17: Struggling Alexander Dennis; Co-op members’ data stolen; GWM pick-up

Ministers trying to drum up interest in Alexander Dennis orders, says Robison

Scottish ministers are working with bus operators to drum up interest for much-needed orders from Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL), the convener of Holyrood’s Economy and Fair Work Committee, finance secretary Shona Robison has said.

The bus manufacturer is currently consulting on proposals to close operations in Scotland and move to a single site in Yorkshire due to financial concerns, with 400 jobs potentially at risk.

Appearing before MSPs last month, Alexander Dennis managing director Paul Davies said the decision was not a ‘done deal’, but the company would need to see a significant rise in bus orders – between 70 and 100 by the end of the year and 300-400 next year – to remain open.

Data stolen from 6.5 million Co-op members in ‘devastating’ cyber attack

All 6.5m members of the Co-op had their data stolen in the cyber attack against the UK retailer earlier this year, the retailer has revealed.

The chief executive of the retail and funeral care group Shirine Khoury-Haq said she was ‘devastated’ by the impact of the attack on workers and members.

In late April, the company shut off parts of its IT systems after the attack, in which hackers accessed and extracted members’ personal data. On Tuesday, the Co-op boss confirmed to BBC Breakfast that ‘names, addresses and contact information’ for all of its members were accessed.

GWM set to broaden UK range with ‘go-anywhere’ vehicle

GWM will look to increase its presence in the UK with a new pick-up.

The as-yet unnamed vehicle will join the recently-introduced Haval Jolion Pro SUV and the electric Ora O3 in the Chinese brand’s range when it launches this September. The brand has stated that full pricing and specifications will be announced next month, too.

It is believed that the new vehicle could closely resemble the brand’s Cannon pick-up, which is already on-sale in Australia, where it is accompanied by 2.0- and 2.4-litre diesel engines with more powerful versions getting four-wheel-drive as standard.

The FTSE 100 faded into the close to end lower on Wednesday after a White House official told Bloomberg News that Donald Trump is likely to fire Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

The FTSE 100 closed down 11.77 points, 0.1%, at 8,926.55. It had earlier traded as high as 8,972.29. The FTSE 250 ended down 88.60 points, 0.4%, at 21,601.86, but the AIM All-Share rose 1.07 points, 0.1%, at 772.10.

The pound was quoted at 1.3473 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Wednesday, up from 1.3380 dollars on Tuesday. The euro rose against the dollar to 1.1708 from 1.1604.

Tory ex-ministers defend record as pressure mounts after Afghan data leak

Tory ex-ministers have sought to defend their record amid mounting pressure over the Afghan data leak that resulted in an unprecedented superinjunction and an £85m secret relocation scheme.

Members of the previous administration are distancing themselves from the handling of a breach which saw a defence official release the details of nearly 19,000 people seeking to flee Kabul.

Thousands of people are being relocated to the UK as part of an £850m scheme set up after the leak, which was kept secret as a result of a superinjunction imposed in 2023 which was only lifted on Tuesday.

Wes Streeting to meet resident doctors’ leaders in bid to avoid strikes

Crunch talks between the government and resident doctors are to take place in a bid to avert strike action.

A five-day walkout is scheduled to start next week and could cause significant upheaval to the NHS in England.

The Resident Doctors Committee (RDC) – part of the British Medical Association (BMA) – will meet health secretary Wes Streeting on Thursday.

Motor trade lawyers have advised dealers not to retail Citroen and DS models under airbag recall. Stellantis issued a stop-drive order affecting over 120,000 cars. Repairs may take months, complicating sales. Dealers must wait or sell as unroadworthy to avoid legal risk.

Renault Group has appointed CFO Duncan Minto as interim CEO after Luca de Meo’s exit to fashion giant Kering. Minto, a 27-year Renault veteran, will lead operations while a permanent successor is found. Preliminary H1 2025 revenue rose 2.5% to €27.6bn.

Tandem Bank Motor Finance MD Dave Briggs has passed away after a short battle with cancer. Widely respected for his warmth and humour, Briggs was honoured with a major industry award weeks before his death. He leaves behind a lasting legacy.

Stellantis has ended its hydrogen technology programme, citing poor infrastructure, high costs, and weak consumer incentives. No jobs will be lost; affected staff will be reassigned. Hydrogen van production in France and Poland ceases as Stellantis shifts focus to electric and hybrid vehicles.

Today, much of the UK will see increasing cloud cover, with scattered showers in Northern Ireland and western Scotland, reports BBC Weather. Eastern and southern areas may see some sunshine. Temperatures will top 27 degrees.

Tonight, cloud and isolated showers persist in the west and north, while eastern and southern regions remain mostly dry and clearer.