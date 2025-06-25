Jun 25: Grocery prices rise again; More Labour MPs signal rebellion; MG concepts at Goodwood

Grocery prices rise again to 4.7% more expensive than a year ago

Grocery prices are now 4.7% more expensive than a year ago as supermarket inflation hit its highest level since last March, figures show.

The figure is up from 4.1% last month, which was a rise from 3.8% in April, according to data from analysts Kantar.

Price rises did not stop British consumers from making 490 million trips to the supermarket over the last month, averaging almost 17 per household and the highest recorded by Kantar since March 2020.

Google may have to make changes to UK search engine, says watchdog

Google may have to launch changes to its search engine in the UK and hand more power back to publishers, the competition regulator has warned.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said it is looking at whether it needs to loosen Google’s control of its search engine and allow publishers more influence over how their content is used.

Potential changes could see the regulator force Google to give internet users the option to use an alternative search engine. The tech giant is the first company being targeted by the regulator under a new set of digital market laws.

MG will debut Cyberster Black and Cyber X concepts at Goodwood

MG has announced that it will showcase two new concepts at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

A teaser image of the Cyberster Black shows a car finished in black paint with a black interior and chrome detailing.

Meanwhile, the Cyber X is a Land Rover Defender 90-sized electric SUV, and the first car in the developed ‘Cyber’ range of MGs.

The markets

Stocks in London closed higher on Tuesday amid a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel, although early blue-chip gains were pegged back as oil majors and gold miners fell back.

The FTSE 100 index closed up just 0.95 points at 8,758.99. It had earlier traded as high as 8,831.90. The FTSE 250 ended 205.25 points higher, 1.0%, at 21,326.20, and the AIM All-Share rose 3.25 points, 0.4%, at 762.54.

The pound was quoted up at 1.3621 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Tuesday, compared with 1.3501 dollars on Monday.

More Labour MPs signal rebellion against government over welfare reforms

More Labour MPs have signalled they are willing to rebel over the government’s welfare cuts after Sir Keir Starmer declared he would ‘press on’ with next week’s vote.

Overall, 134 MPs are now backing an amendment that would effectively threaten the government’s proposed changes, an Order Paper published by Parliament late on Wednesday indicated.

The government is faced with the prospect of a major revolt when the welfare Bill comes before the Commons in a vote set for July 1.

Britain to expand nuclear deterrent fleet of new fighter jets

The UK is set to buy a fleet of new fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons, in what Downing Street has called the ‘biggest strengthening’ of Britain’s posture ‘in a generation’.

Britain will buy 12 F35A jets and join Nato’s airborne nuclear mission in the move, which was confirmed while Sir Keir Starmer is at the alliance’s summit in The Hague. The jets, a variant of the F35Bs the UK already uses, can carry conventional weapons, but can also be equipped with nuclear bombs.

The prime minister has said that the UK ‘can no longer take peace for granted’ and that the move shows ministers are ‘investing in our national security’.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Auto Trader reports strong consumer interest in new cars in June, with visits up 8% month-on-month and 16% year-on-year. Dacia Spring leads electric enquiries, highlighting demand for affordable EVs. The overall top model was the Range Rover Sport.

A large fire broke out at JLR’s Castle Bromwich plant, prompting a major emergency response. The blaze was extinguished within an hour, with no reported injuries. Investigations are ongoing, and fire crews remain on site monitoring hotspots.

The SMMT has praised the UK government’s new 10-year industrial strategy, highlighting its potential to boost the automotive sector through skills investment, reduced electricity costs, and finance access. Urgency is stressed to secure growth, innovation, and global competitiveness swiftly.

Three luxury cars, including a rare Renault Clio V6, Ferrari 488 GTB, and Mercedes G63, are now listed on Dealerway’s trade platform. Dealerway offers a trusted, dealer-focused marketplace for unique, high-demand stock with strong buyer interest and verified sellers.

Fiona Slicer, who raised funds for Beatson Cancer Charity during the Glasgow Kiltwalk, won £30,000 car credit from Arnold Clark. The same prize was awarded to the charity, which plans to use it for staff transport, enhancing their community support efforts.

Weather

Today will be mostly cloudy with light rain in the west, while the south-east enjoys warm, sunny spells but faces possible thundery showers later, reports BBC Weather.

Tonight, showers persist in the south-east as rain spreads across northern and western regions, with drier conditions in north-east England and the Midlands.