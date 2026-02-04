Keyloop tweaks leadership team with appointment of Michael Cox as new COO and CFO

Automotive technology exerts Keyloop have confirmed the appointment of a new chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Both roles have been filled by chartered accountant Michael Cox, who joins from his previous position as CFO of IRIS Software Group.

Cox officially joined Keyloop on Monday (Feb 2) and bosses say he will play a key role in steering the global automotive technology company through its next phase of development.

Prior to working for IRIS, Cox had successful stints at a number of software companies, including Xura and Acision.

Commenting on the new appointment, Tom Kilroy, Keyloop CEO, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Michael to Keyloop.

‘As we scale Fusion globally and integrate strategic acquisitions like Motortech.ai, we need both financial rigour and operational excellence.

‘Michael’s proven track record and expertise in scaling international software businesses makes him uniquely qualified to help us capitalise on the transformation happening across automotive retail.’

Cox himself added: ‘Keyloop has an impressive history of delivering solutions that build sustained, long-term value for retailers, and the roll-out of Fusion is taking that to a new level.

‘It is a really exciting time to be joining the business, and I am looking forward to maximising the potential of our very talented global team during a period of radical change across the sector.’

