Low mileage and nearly-new petrol cars dominated March’s fastest selling vehicles, according to the latest data from Cazoo and Motors.

The Fiat 600 aged under six months, petrol and with less than 5,000 miles was the fastest moving car in the month, shifting from dealer forecourts in an average of only 5.1 days.

This was followed by the MG HS with the same age, fuel type and mileage, selling in 6.2 days on average.

The MG HS hybrid (8.7 days to sell) and Hyundai i10 petrol (9.2 days) were also until six months old and 5,000 miles, placing sixth and eighth.

However, it wasn’t only nearly-new vehicles that featured. The MG HS proved popular across the board with the 3-4 year old petrol was also tenth on the list, with an average of 9.3 days to sell.

The Vauxhall Corsa also made the list three times across ages, fuel types and mileages, and the brand’s Mokka made an appearance too.

Motors & Cazoo added that the average days to sell dropped by five days in the month, down to 20 days.

Top 10 fastest selling used cars – March 2026

(Age / fuel / mileage)

1. Fiat 600 – <6 months, petrol, <5k miles – 5.1 days

2. MG HS – <6 months, petrol, <5k miles – 6.2 days

3. Vauxhall Corsa – 3–4 years, petrol, 10–20k miles – 7.5 days

4. MG ZS – 1–2 years, hybrid, 10–20k miles – 8.0 days

5. Vauxhall Corsa – <6 months, electric, <5k miles – 8.2 days

6. MG HS – <6 months, hybrid, <5k miles – 8.7 days

=7. Vauxhall Mokka – 3–4 years, petrol, 10–20k miles – 8.8 days

=7. Vauxhall Corsa – 3–4 years, petrol, 20–30k miles – 8.8 days

8. Hyundai i10 – <6 months, petrol, <5k miles – 9.2 days

9. MG HS – 3–4 years, petrol, 10–20k miles – 9.3 days

Lucy Tugby, marketing director at Cazoo & Motors said: ‘Low mileage nearly new petrol models from Fiat, MG, Vauxhall and Hyundai proved to be popular with buyers in March, accounting for five of the month’s top 10 fastest selling used cars on Cazoo & Motors.

‘The Fiat 600 led the way averaging just 5.1 days on dealer forecourts, closely followed by the MG HS at 6.2 days, with 3-4 year old petrol versions of the Vauxhall Corsa rounding off the top three at 7.5 days.

‘The Vauxhall Corsa was also the fastest selling electric vehicle, with models aged under six months and less than 5,000 miles on the clock selling in 8.2 days, just behind the month’s fastest selling hybrid, the MG ZS, with 12-24 month old models selling in 8 days.’

She added: ‘Overall, our latest Market View data shows buyer demand in March was strong with used cars averaging 20 days to sell, five days fewer than February. The fastest sales were achieved by franchised dealers at 18 days, followed by car supermarkets at 20 days and independents at 43 days. All three retailing sectors achieved month-on-month and year-on-year improvements.’