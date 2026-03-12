Mar 12: Mercedes reveals VLE; oil reserves released to calm market; Support for women in tech

Mercedes reveals VLE luxury electric minivan

Mercedes has revealed its new entry into the luxury electric MPV sector with the VLE.

The VLE replaces the old EQV electric MPV, while it’s the first vehicle to utilise Mercedes’ ‘VAN.EA’ platform, boasting an 800-volt architecture for rapid charging speeds.

The exterior body is curved to improve airflow over the vehicle, while drivers can add an optional illuminated front grille for more visual impact at night. The VLE also includes star-shaped digital LED lights and arc design rear taillights.

IEA to release record oil reserves to calm markets

The International Energy Agency (IEA) says it has agreed to release a record 400mil barrels of oil from its strategic reserves to help stabilise markets.

The UK government said it will contribute 13.5mil barrels from its own stockpile for the release.

The conflict in Iran has halted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and pushed the price of oil and gas sharply higher.

Chancellor says trade disruption from Iran war ‘not good for the British economy’

Rachel Reeves has said it is ‘certainly not good for the British economy to have trade disrupted’ as a result of the Middle East crisis.

The Chancellor indicated the Government could be prepared to intervene to help with energy costs if the conflict spiralled.

Appearing before Parliament’s Treasury Committee on Wednesday, Ms Reeves said it would be ‘unwise to speculate’ about the impact of the Iran war on UK inflation, growth or interest rates, but added that the Treasury is ‘looking at a number of scenarios’.

Hundreds of women get tech job support from government

Hundreds of women are set to get new opportunities for jobs in tech as part of a £4mil government-backed programme.

Ministers said thousands of 12 and 13-year-old girls will get experience of what future work would be like in tech ahead of the launch of an expanded UK-wide girls tech competition.

The package also includes paid tech placements and support for those returning after career breaks to re-enter technology jobs.

The £4mil TechFirst Women’s programme will help around 300 women secure placements at companies including SMEs.

Nissan updates X-Trail with more tech

Nissan has breathed new life into its X-Trail SUV with a redesigned exterior and a more technology-heavy interior than before.

It’s on the outside where the new X-Trail is the most different to its predecessor, with an altogether more rugged design brought via gloss black lower bumpers and wheelarch surrounds, alongside a redesigned grille and new full LED lights at the rear of the car.

A new N-Trek brings a more adventure-inspired look to the X-Trail with red detailing, full LED headlights and 19-inch N-Trek alloy wheels alongside chunkier lower bumper sections. The seats of the N-Trek use CellCloth waterproof material that helps to make them more durable and resistant to wear, too.

The markets

Stock prices in London closed lower on Wednesday as uncertainty around the length of the war in the Middle East persisted and fears of higher inflation loomed.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 58.47 points, 0.6%, at 10,353.77. The FTSE 250 ended down 110.93 points, 0.5%, at 22,381.34, and the AIM all-share closed down 5.19 points, 0.7%, at 773.61.

In European equities on Wednesday, the Cac 40 in Paris closed down 0.2%, while the Dax 40 in Frankfurt ended 1.4% lower.

The pound fell to 1.3410 US dollars on Wednesday afternoon from 1.3458 at the equities close on Tuesday. The euro stood lower at 1.1571 dollars from 1.1648.

Stocks came under pressure on Wednesday as Iran continued to target energy infrastructure and shipping in the conflict with the US and Israel.

Cargiant has begun redundancy consultations with staff as reports suggest its owners are exploring a sale of the business or its £98.8m West London site near the planned HS2 Old Oak Common hub.

Streaming tickets for Car Dealer Live on March 19 at British Motor Museum cost £225 and allow viewers to watch the industry event live or on demand, featuring panels on AI, Chinese brands and dealer challenges plus headline interviews with key automotive figures.

Reform UK says it would scrap electric vehicle grants and the planned ban on new petrol and diesel cars, alongside cutting net-zero spending and green levies, if it wins the next UK election.

Peter Waddell was not given details of the misconduct allegations that led to his suspension from Big Motoring World for nearly four weeks, the High Court has heard during his unfair dismissal case against the firm’s holding company.

The weather

Heavy rain will sweep southeast across the UK today, according to the Met Office, starting in Scotland and Northern Ireland before reaching parts of England and Wales later, with brighter but colder, showery conditions following behind and strong winds in places.

Tonight the rain will gradually clear to the southeast, leaving clearer spells and scattered showers, some turning wintry in the north where frost and icy patches could form.

Friday will be cold, windy and changeable with sunny spells and blustery showers, some merging into longer spells of rain or hill snow.