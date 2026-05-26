May 26: Shop numbers rise; BYD Ti7; Cupra Raval; Hottest May day ever

Shop numbers return to growth after years of decline

UK high streets and shopping destinations are showing signs of recovery as more than 13 retail stores opened each week over the past year, according to new figures. However, England and Wales have still seen more than 6,000 retail premises vanish from local communities over the past five years. Analysis of Valuation Office Agency data by tax firm Ryan, found that there were 507,810 retail premises across England and Wales at the end of 2025.

BYD Ti7 – a premium seven-seat SUV – is coming to the UK

BYD has announced that its flagship Ti7 seven-seat SUV is coming to the UK later this year.

BYD is one of China’s largest vehicle manufacturers and the Ti7 will sit at the top of the company’s model line-up, rivalling cars such as the Land Rover Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser.

Under the bonnet, the Ti7 will use BYD’s plug-in hybrid powertrain, which consists of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to two electric motors that send power to all four wheels.

Cupra Raval goes on sale priced at £23,785