May 26: Shop numbers rise; BYD Ti7; Cupra Raval; Hottest May day ever

Shop numbers return to growth after years of decline
UK high streets and shopping destinations are showing signs of recovery as more than 13 retail stores opened each week over the past year, according to new figures.
However, England and Wales have still seen more than 6,000 retail premises vanish from local communities over the past five years.
Analysis of Valuation Office Agency data by tax firm Ryan, found that there were 507,810 retail premises across England and Wales at the end of 2025.
BYD Ti7 – a premium seven-seat SUV – is coming to the UK
BYD has announced that its flagship Ti7 seven-seat SUV is coming to the UK later this year.
BYD is one of China’s largest vehicle manufacturers and the Ti7 will sit at the top of the company’s model line-up, rivalling cars such as the Land Rover Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser.
Under the bonnet, the Ti7 will use BYD’s plug-in hybrid powertrain, which consists of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to two electric motors that send power to all four wheels.
Cupra Raval goes on sale priced at £23,785
Cupra has announced that its Raval electric hatchback has gone on sale with a starting price of £23,785.
The Raval is Cupra’s smallest model and is one of a quartet of affordable new EVs from the Volkswagen Group sitting on the ‘MEB+’ platform, which is shared with the Skoda Epiq, Volkswagen ID.Polo and ID.Cross.
The Raval range kicks off with the entry-level Origin which is hooked up to a 37kWh battery pack with a front-mounted electric motor to produce 113bhp and can travel up to a claimed 186 miles on a single charge.
The markets
The FTSE 100 kicked off the week in positive fashion as markets across Europe enjoyed a strong day of trading.
The British-based stock index was up 22.79 points (0.22%) to 10,466.26 at close of play on Monday.
Elsewhere, in European equities, the French Cac 40 grew 1.76% to 8,258.26, while the German Dax was 2.01% up at 25,389.10.
Friday on Car Dealer
- SMMT repeats calls for ZEV mandate review with UK now a ‘very different place’ for EVs
- Citroen brings back 2CV as Stellantis targets affordable EV market
- Category changes confirmed for Used Car Awards 2026 – have your chance to win!
Ex-SNP chief executive Peter Murrell admits embezzling £400,000 in party funds
Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has been remanded in custody at the High Court in Edinburgh after pleading guilty to embezzling £400,310.65 from the political party.
Murrell admitted the charges when he appeared at the court on Monday morning.
The former chief executive, who is Nicola Sturgeon’s estranged husband, was charged with embezzling the funds from the Scottish National Party between August 2010 and October 2022.
Streeting urges social media ban for under-16s
Wes Streeting has likened tech companies to the tobacco industry as he called for a social media ban for under-16s.
The former health secretary’s intervention – his first on the issue since he quit Government – comes ahead of the closure of the public consultation on online safety for young people.
The Government’s Growing Up In The Online World consultation, which floated measures such an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s, app curfews and limits on addictive features, closes at the end of Tuesday.
Hottest May day ever as London hits 34.8C in 2C leap from previous records
The UK has recorded its all-time hottest meteorological spring temperature as part of London hit 34.8C.
The provisional reading at Kew Gardens, south-west London, broke the highest May temperature that, until Monday, stood at 32.8C reached in 1922 and 1944, the Met Office said at around 5pm.
Tuesday might bring some showers to eastern Scotland but it will be hot again for most. Temperatures will start to gradually decline from the middle of the week but it will still be largely dry with sunny spells.