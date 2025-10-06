Oct 6: Record EV sales; JLR return; Parking firms’ profits; Polestar 3

Electric car sales hit record high in September

Sales of new electric cars reached a record high last month, figures show.

Industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 72,779 pure battery electric new cars were registered in the UK in September, up 29.1% from the same month in 2024.

The SMMT said this was partly driven by the Department for Transport’s (DfT) electric car grant, which ‘provided added impetus in certain segments’.

Jaguar Land Rover ‘to resume some manufacturing production on Monday’

British car maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will reportedly resume some manufacturing production today as it continues to recover from a major cyber attack.

According to the BBC, manufacturing processes will initially resume at JLR’s engine factory in Wolverhampton.

It comes after the group said some sections of its production operations would commence amid a ‘controlled, phased restart of our operations’.

Polestar 3 gets faster charging speed and more power

Polestar has upgraded its 3 electric SUV to help deliver shorter charging times and more performance than before.

Key to the upgrades is a new 800-volt electric charging architecture, which allows the 3 to accept a charging speed of up to 350kW.

As a result, the batteries can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 22 minutes, representing a 25 per cent increase in speed compared with the previous model.

FTSE 100 ends record breaking week at new high

Blue chips in London enjoyed another strong day last Friday, hitting a fresh peak, with a pick up in new listings adding to the more optimistic mood.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 63.52 points, 0.7%, at 9,491.25, a new closing high, and just shy of a fresh intra-day best level of 9,494.64 hit earlier in the trading day.

In European equities on Friday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 0.2%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt fell 0.2%.

Lookers managing director James Brearley has departed after just 15 months, according to an internal memo. Chairman Alex Smith confirmed Brearley’s exit followed a leadership restructure, with operations now led by four directors. Meanwhile, Eastern Western Motor Group has acquired Lookers’ Audi sites in Edinburgh and Stirling.

Industry charity Ben is stepping in to support workers affected by Jaguar Land Rover’s cyberattack shutdown, offering financial, emotional, and practical help. CEO Rachel Clift said up to 120,000 people, including 75,000 supply chain workers, have been impacted, warning that cashflow and wellbeing pressures remain severe.

The National Association of Motor Auctions (NAMA) has launched a Licensed Auctioneer Scheme to formally recognise professionalism and integrity in the vehicle remarketing sector. The initiative will accredit around 150 auctioneers, requiring CPD and adherence to a code of practice, while offering public recognition through NAMA’s official register.

Abdullah Hussain, apprentice technician at Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham, has been named Mercedes-Benz Apprentice of the Year 2025. Joining LSH Auto in 2022, he impressed judges with technical skill, professionalism and customer service, earning praise as an inspiration to apprentices across the retailer network.

Stellantis has launched its new SUSTAINera brand to promote sustainable repairs by offering certified used parts through e-commerce partner B-Parts. The UK rollout provides trade pricing, a two-year warranty, and VRA-certified quality, giving repairers affordable, traceable, and eco-friendly alternatives for vehicle maintenance.

Glyn Hopkin reported its first-ever pre-tax loss in 2024, posting a £7.05m deficit after turnover fell 12% to £492.9m. Directors blamed weak consumer confidence, costly Motability volumes, franchise exits, and £4m Nissan site refurbishments. The group is refocusing with new Chinese brand partnerships.

Renault Group UK has confirmed a cyberattack on one of its third-party data providers, exposing some customer details such as names, addresses, and vehicle information. The firm said no financial data was affected, and all relevant authorities have been notified.

John Clark Motor Group has acquired Hawco & Sons, expanding into Inverness, Elgin and Peterhead with Audi, Volkswagen, Skoda and VW Commercial Vehicles franchises. The move follows the Hawco family’s retirement and strengthens John Clark’s Scottish presence, with all 200 staff retained and operations continuing as normal.

Used car buyers are increasingly confident, with 45% saying they feel ‘much more confident’ about affording their next vehicle, as the average used car price rises to £17,036. Demand is strong, cars are selling quickly, and independent retailers benefit most.

Leslies Motors, a family-run Isle of Wight dealer, will close its Sandown Hyundai site next month due to changing market conditions. Staff may be relocated, and Hyundai servicing will continue at its Northwood branch, while the group maintains other brand franchises.

Tories to propose £47bn cuts as conference focuses on ‘economic responsibility’

Sir Mel Stride will seek to restore the Conservative Party’s reputation for economic responsibility as he sets out plans to slash £47bn of Government spending.

The shadow chancellor is expected to use his speech to the Tory conference in Manchester on Monday to set out a plan to cut welfare spending, foreign aid and the Civil Service if his party wins the next election.

It follows an opening speech from Kemi Badenoch in which she pledged that ‘economic responsibility’ would ‘run through this conference like the words in a stick of Blackpool rock’ in an attempt to distance the Conservatives from ex-prime minister Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget which spooked financial markets.

Parking ticket debt recovery firms make ‘disproportionately high’ 63% profits

Companies charging drivers fees for recovering parking ticket debts have an average profit margin exceeding 60%, a Government document has revealed.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said the figure indicates there is a ‘market failure’, while the AA branded it ‘disproportionately high’.

Debt recovery agencies are used by parking operators to attempt to collect money for unpaid tickets.

