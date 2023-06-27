Agency ban, alligators and fraud – read the latest car dealer headlines from around the world

Here at Car Dealer, we like to think we do a good job of keeping on top of all the latest industry news from here in the UK.

However, sometimes there are headlines from other parts of the world that we think our readers shouldn’t miss.

That’s why last year we began publishing a regular round-up of some of the most interesting – and bizarre – stories from all four corners of the globe.

Here’s our latest round-up of what’s caught our eye from around the world recently…

US presidential candidate bans direct-to-customer car sales in Florida

Florida, USA

US presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis, has banned carmakers from selling direct-to-customers in his home state of Floria.

The Florida Governor is currently battling for the Republican Party nomination and is hoping the new policy will help his cause.

The 44-year-old has signed off a new law which means that legacy brands like Ford are now banned from offering direct-to-consumer or online sales options, as they already have existing franchise dealer networks.

The move is set to benefit the likes of Tesla, and other EV manufacturers, which do not have dealer partners.

It comes as agency sales continue to dominate the headlines on this side of the Atlantic, with the industry split on the benefits of the model.

(Source: CBS News)

Driver flees after smashing rented Lamborghini into Aussie used car dealership

Sydney, Australia

A driver in a rented Lamborghini Huracan lost control of the supercar and ploughed into a used car dealership in Sydney.

Shocking CCTV footage showed the driver veering off the road before smashing into a Ford Falcon parked on the forecourt of RV Motors.

The driver, who had hired the 200mph supercar for the night, then fled the scene on foot, leaving the wreckage to be found the next day.

It was eventually discovered by the dealership’s owner, Christopher Quach, who said: ‘I got in and was walking up the road when I realised there was a Lamborghini just hanging off of one of the Ford Falcons that we had in the yard.

‘It actually crashed into another two cars as well.’

Despite initially bolting from the scene, the driver of the car has since turned himself in to police.

(Source: 9 News Australia)

Customers shocked to find alligator browsing stock at Mazda dealer

South Carolina, USA

Staff and customers alike were given an almighty shock after spotting a huge alligator admiring the cars at a South Carolina Mazda dealer.

The deadly reptile was seen stalking the forecourt at Stokes Mazda Superstore in North Charleston, as stunned onlookers stayed well back.

The beast seemed especially keen in a silver MX-5 but was unable to follow up its interest after being taken away by specially trained handlers.

Despite the alarm, the dealership was able to see the funny side of the situation and later wrote on Facebook: ‘Why did the gator cross the road? To get to Stokes Mazda of course!’

(Source: Tri-city Herald)

Fake car dealer charged with fraud after conning customers out of cash

Nairobi, Kenya

One of the biggest reoccurring stories on Car Dealer over recent times has been the rise of fake dealers advertising non-existent cars in order to con people out of hard earned cash.

However, it is not just in this country where the issue is impacting people, with a very similar case arising in Kenya.

Cyrus Litswa used social media to sell two cars that did not exist to a Paul Muinde, who paid 1.6m Nigerian Naira (c. £1,700) for a Mazda Demio and Toyota Fielder.

However, whereas in this country, police seem unable to take action, over in Africa, Litswa has been arrested and charged with defrauding his victim.

He is set to be tried in Nairobi at a later date.

(Source: Nation.Africa)

Dealership boss admits to tampering with court proceedings

Oklahoma, USA

An American dealership boss has admitted to tampering with court proceedings during his own fraud trial.

Car Dealer reported two years ago that Bobby Mayes was found guilty of multiple counts of wire fraud, conspiracy, issuing forged securities, and aggravated identity theft.

The case related to his running of Big Red Dealerships and he was later jailed along with two co-defendants.

However, things could not be set to get even worse for Mayes after it was revealed he interfered with his trial.

He has admitted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office that he orchestrated and helped to secure the unavailability of a key participant in the proceedings.

The fraudster also fabricated e-mails and other evidence in an effort to secure a new trial.

For each count of tampering with court proceedings, Mayes is now facing a maximum penalty of twenty years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

(Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office)