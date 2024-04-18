Apr 18: Scammer site seized; TUC’s AI warning; Wings tour bus up for auction

Arrests made after scammer site taken offline

A UK-founded website that defrauded victims on an industrial scale has been infiltrated – leading to scores of arrests around the world, the Metropolitan Police has said.

As many as 70,000 UK victims were tricked by LabHost’s scams, which obtained 480,000 card numbers and 64,000 PINs globally. It enabled users to set up phishing websites to trick victims into revealing personal information such as email addresses, passwords, and bank details.

The platform was seized and disrupted, with law enforcement agencies arresting 37 suspects across the UK and around the world, including at Manchester and Luton airports, as well as in Essex and London.

TUC calls for AI to be regulated in the workplace

The UK is losing the ‘race against time’ to regulate AI in the workplace, unions are warning.

The TUC said employment law is failing to keep pace with the rapid speed of technological change, leaving many workers vulnerable to exploitation and discrimination.

The union organisation has published a ‘ready-to-go’ legal blueprint for regulating AI in the workplace, with a suggested Bill developed in partnership with legal experts.

Labour urged to support oil and gas sector to enable green transition

A Labour government should commit to supporting the UK’s oil and gas industry to aid the UK’s transition to green energy and boost the economy, a leading sector figure has said.

David Whitehouse, chief executive of the 400-member trade association Offshore Energies UK, told the PA news agency that fossil fuels will remain crucial as millions of homes will still be reliant on oil and gas by the end of the decade, which is Labour’s ‘clean power’ deadline.

Whitehouse added that a failure to protect domestic production would leave the UK reliant on more expensive and greater-polluting imports, and threaten thousands of jobs, particularly in small communities.

William to resume official public duties with food charity visits

The Prince of Wales will return to official public duties today for the first time since his wife, Catherine, revealed her cancer diagnosis.

William is set to visit a surplus food distribution charity – Surplus to Supper – in Surrey, where he will lend a hand in the kitchen and help load prepared meals into delivery vans.

He will then travel to a youth centre in west London that benefits from the organisation’s deliveries.

GPs in England launch dispute over new contract with threat of industrial action

Family doctors’ leaders have announced they are entering into a dispute with the health service amid a row over the new contract for GP services in England.

The British Medical Association warned that GPs could stage industrial action unless changes are made to the contract.

The union said the contract, which will see services given a 1.9% funding increase for 2024/25, means many surgeries will struggle to stay financially viable.

MP loses Tory whip as party investigates claims he misused funds

An MP has lost the Conservative whip while the party investigates claims he misused campaign funds.

Mark Menzies is alleged to have used thousands of pounds given by donors to fund medical expenses and to have made a late-night call to a 78-year-old aide asking for help because he had been locked up by ‘bad people’ demanding money for his release.

The Fylde MP disputes the allegations reported by The Times but the Conservative party said it was looking into the claims and taking them seriously.

OJ Simpson has been cremated, says lawyer handling his estate

Former American football star and celebrity criminal defendant OJ Simpson was cremated yesterday, the lawyer handling his estate said.

Malcolm LaVergne told The Associated Press he was present, along with unspecified other people, for the morning event at Palm Mortuary in central Las Vegas.

Simpson died on April 10 at home in Las Vegas at the age of 76.

Wings tour bus could fetch up to £200,000

A bus once used by Paul McCartney during the 1972 Wings Over Europe tour is heading for auction.

The eye-catching 1953 Bristol KSW 5G open-top double-decker was used by Paul and wife Linda – as well as the rest of the band – to travel more than 7,500 miles across nine countries and 25 cities during the summer.

It’s been through a number of hands since but has now been faithfully restored and is to be sold by Car & Classic via an online auction between April 22 and 29, and is estimated to sell for between £150,000 and £200,000.

Yesterday’s headlines on Car Dealer you might have missed

Market movements

The FTSE 100 closed 27.63 points up yesterday to end the day on 7,847.99. The Cac 40 was up 48.90 points at 7,981.51, the Dax was up 3.79 points at 17,770.02, but the Dow Jones was down 45.66 points at 37,753.31.

Weather outlook

Today, the north will be cloudy and windy with spells of rain, heavy at times, says BBC Weather. Central areas will cloud over during the morning, with rain arriving in the afternoon, while it’ll be dry with sunshine to the south.

Friday will be partly cloudy with sunny spells and showers in places, most likely in central and eastern England. It’ll be windy for many, but winds will ease by the end of the day.