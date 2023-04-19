Apr 19: Inflation expected to dip; Job market falters; Sunak slams protesters; James Bond Land Rover for sale

Inflation expected to dip again after shock February increase

Inflation is expected to drop back below 10 per cent for the first time since last August, when the latest official figures are released on Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is set to show that the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 9.8 per cent last month, according to a consensus of economists.

It would be a return to a decline after a shock increase to 10.4 per cent in February due to soaring food prices.

UK unemployment rate rises and vacancies fall again as jobs market falters

Britain’s unemployment rate has risen and vacancies have fallen for the ninth month in a row as the uncertain economic outlook begins to take its toll on the UK jobs market, official figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate lifted to 3.8 per cent in the three months to February, up from 3.7 per cent in the previous three months and the highest since the second quarter of 2022.

Most economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.

Polestar 4 coupe-SUV revealed as firm’s fastest car

Polestar is continuing its rollout of EVs with the reveal of the new ‘4’ – the firm’s first coupe-styled SUV.

Following on from the Polestar 1 GT car, 2 fastback and 3 SUV, this new model arrives as a smaller, coupe-styled SUV model, but with more performance intent while also carrying over many cues from previous Polestar concept cars.

Revealed at the Shanghai motor show, Polestar says the 4 ‘transforms the aerodynamics of a coupe and the space of an SUV into a new breed of SUV-coupe’.

FTSE edges up after slow start to the week

Investors betting on the future of gambling companies have given London’s top stock exchange a boost amid a slow start to the week.

The British stock index closed Tuesday 29.93 points higher, or 0.38 per cent, at 7,909.44.

Meanwhile, it was a good session for other European markets with the German Dax up 0.59 per cent and French Cac 40 up 0.47 per cent at close.

Tuesday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Majority of drivers want hard shoulder back on smart motorways – survey

Nearly seven in 10 drivers want the hard shoulder reinstated on smart motorways despite Government objections over disruption and costs, new research suggests.

Some 69 per cent of respondents to a poll commissioned by the RAC said they believe the emergency lane should be restored on all-lane running (ALR) versions of smart motorways.

The survey was carried out hours after Downing Street insisted on Monday that such a move would be ‘too disruptive’ and cost a ‘significant’ amount of money.

Land Rover Defender SVX from James Bond’s Spectre is being sold

A Land Rover Defender SVX used as a stunt car in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre is being auctioned.

The 2014 example was heavily modified for use in the 007 film, and though 10 were manufactured, it is one of just seven that survived the gruelling filming.

While some of the remaining SVXs, nicknamed Bigfoot, were only used for very basic and easy filming, this example is said to be a ‘true stunt-filming car’.

Disruptive climate protesters should be ashamed of themselves, says Rishi Sunak

Climate protesters who disrupt sporting events should be “ashamed of their selfish behaviour”, the Prime Minister has said.

Rishi Sunak made the comments after activists disrupted the World Snooker Championship on Monday and the Grand National at the weekend.

He told The Sun: ‘People who disrupt decent, law-abiding people’s lives, trying to gratuitously ruin great sporting events that many have worked hard and saved to enjoy should be ashamed of their selfish behaviour.’

Weather outlook…

A sunny day in Scotland. A bright start in Northern Ireland, variable cloud in the afternoon. Cloudy at first elsewhere but turning sunny from the east later on. The odd shower in the south-west, the BBC reports.