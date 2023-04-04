Apr 4: CBI investigating sexual misconduct claims; Nigel Lawson dies at 91; Olivia murderer jailed for life; ‘Italian Job’ Porsche

CBI investigating allegations of sexual misconduct

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) says it is investigating ‘all recent allegations’ after The Guardian reported being approached by more than a dozen women who claimed they had been victims of sexual misconduct by senior figures at the lobbying group.

One woman alleged to the newspaper that she was raped during a staff party in 2019 but was later told by a manager to get counselling rather than pursue the issue.

The woman said she didn’t report it to the police, and the CBI told the newspaper it had no record of the alleged incident. In a separate statement, it said commenting on cases would undermine an investigation it launched after its CEO was accused of wrongdoing last month.

Tributes to Tory ‘giant’ Nigel Lawson after his death

Tributes have been paid to Conservative former chancellor Nigel Lawson after his death at the age of 91.

Rishi Sunak described the party grandee and leading Brexiteer as an ‘inspiration’ and Boris Johnson marked him as a ‘giant’ of Tory politics.

The former MP served as Margaret Thatcher’s chancellor from 1983 until his resignation in 1989, before sitting in the House of Lords as Baron Lawson of Blaby until his retirement in December.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murderer jailed for life

The killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been jailed for a minimum term of 42 years.

Thomas Cashman, 34, refused to appear in the dock to be sentenced to life imprisonment at Manchester Crown Court yesterday after a jury found him guilty last week of murdering the schoolgirl in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 last year.

Sentencing Cashman, who had pursued his target, Joseph Nee, into Olivia’s home, Mrs Justice Yip said: ‘The defendant has not acknowledged his responsibility for Olivia’s death and so has demonstrated no remorse. His failure to come into court is further evidence of that.’

Millions cut from funding commitments for social care

Funding promised for the social care workforce has been halved by the government.

In its People at the Heart of Care White Paper on adult social care reform, published in December 2021, the government pledged to invest ‘at least £500m over the next three years to begin to transform the way we support the social care workforce’.

But the Department of Health and Social Care said today the figure will be £250m, adding its ‘refreshed plan to bolster the adult social care workforce’ would speed up discharge from hospital and accelerate the use of technology in the sector over the next two years.

Drivers warned of Easter jams with up to 17m getaway trips planned

Drivers are being warned to expect severe queues on the roads with up to 17m leisure trips by car predicted to be made over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Major roads in south-west England and some in the Home Counties are likely to experience the worst congestion on Good Friday, according to the RAC and transport analytics company Inrix.

More than double the normal traffic levels are predicted for the A303 westbound near Stonehenge in Wiltshire, the M5 south between Bristol and Bridgwater, and the M25 anticlockwise between Hertfordshire and Surrey.

Voters urged to check rules on photo ID with one month to polling day

Voters in England have been urged by the Electoral Commission to check they can take part in this year’s local elections, with polling day exactly one month away.

Anyone hoping to cast a ballot on May 4 will not only need to be registered to vote but also display a form of photo identification, which will be compulsory in England for the first time.

Not all types of photo ID will be accepted, but a passport or driving licence are valid. Anyone without the correct ID must apply for a special certificate by April 25, while the deadline to register to vote is April 17.

Ban on plastic wet wipes possible in new government water plan

The government has set out a new plan aiming to ensure a clean and plentiful supply of water for the future.

In its Plan for Water, it wants to see more investment from water companies, stronger regulation and tougher enforcement for those who pollute.

It also includes a consultation on a ban of plastic in wet wipes and restrictions on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in firefighting foam, textiles, cleaning products, paints and varnishes.

Theon Design to reveal ‘Italian Job’ Porsche-based commission at Salon Privé London

Theon Design will showcase its first Italian commission at the Salon Privé London, which is taking place at the Royal Hospital Chelsea from April 20 to 22.

The Deddington firm’s bespoke 911 (964) has a lightweight carbon body, 400bhp 4.0-litre air-cooled flat-six engine, semi-active suspension plus a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Porsche 911 964 Carrera 4-based ITA001 weighs just 1,152kg, leading Theon Design to describe it as ‘featherweight’. Theon co-founder Adam Hawley said: ‘The car’s been created for a discerning collector from Milan and is genuinely the realisation of their Porsche 911 fantasy.’

Market movements

The FTSE 100 closed up 41.26 points yesterday to end on 7673.00. The Cac 40 was up 23.57 points at 7,345.96, the Dax was down 47.92 points at 15,580.92 and the Dow Jones was up 327.00 points at 33,601.15.

Weather outlook

England and Wales will be dry and mainly sunny today, says BBC Weather. Eastern Scotland will be dry and partly cloudy, while elsewhere will be largely cloudy with some rain creeping in from the west.

Wednesday morning will be cloudy, with rain in the north and the west, spreading eastwards later, while clearing from Northern Ireland. The far south-east will remain dry.