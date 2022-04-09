April 9: Personal finance worries highest for decade; Ford E-Transit shipping begins; Gridserve upgrades completed; Sunak wife to pay UK taxes

Worries about personal finances highest for a decade

UK households are more worried about their personal finances than they have been in more than a decade, a new study shows. Energy bills went through the roof last week, while the cost of food and fuel is also steadily increasing.

When households were asked by YouGov and Cebr, a score above 100 is positive while if it falls below 100, households are expecting to be worse off.

The score was above 100 around a year ago, but has been falling in recent months. It tumbled from 59.7 to 49.1.

Ford begins shipping E-Transit

Ford has begun shipping the first production versions of the E-Transit, the fully electric version of the firm’s popular cargo van.

At a celebratory event at the firm’s Gölcük plant in Kocaeli, Turkey, where the vehicle is being built, the first models rolled off the production ahead of delivery to European customers.

The firm says it has already received more than 5,000 orders for the electric van, despite production only just beginning.

Gridserve upgrades every legacy unit on Electric Highway

Gridserve has confirmed that it has upgraded every legacy electric vehicle charger across the motorway network’s Electric Highway.

The company took over the service 10 months ago and immediately set to work transforming the network of chargers, which had earned a reputation for being unreliable and difficult to use.

Since June 2021, more than 300 ‘medium power’ Electric Highway chargers have been replaced at over 130 motorway service areas. The new units accept contactless payment, have 24-hour support and offer real-time status updates.

More questions for Sunak as wife says she will pay UK taxes

Chancellor Rishi Sunak continues to face questions over his financial affairs despite an announcement by his wife that she will now pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income.

Akshata Murty said she was acting as she did not to be a ‘distraction’ for her husband after the disclosure of her non-domiciled status sparked a furious political row.

Her announcement came just hours after Mr Sunak admitted he had continued to hold a US green card – making him a ‘lawful permanent resident’ of the United States – while he was Chancellor.

Subscriptions ditched as cost of living rises

More than 1.2 million subscription payments have been stopped since summer 2021, according to a major bank’s analysis of customers’ behaviour.

Lloyds Bank looked at people using the Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland apps to manage subscription payments between June 2021 and March 2022.

Popular TV, film and music streaming services made up nearly half (47.1 per cent) of regular payments cancelled, with households taking further stock of their discretionary spending as the cost of living climbs.

Regular payments for weight management clubs and gym memberships made up 7.6 per cent of contracts ditched.

Traders brace for US interest rate rise

Traders appeared spooked by a new UN report that suggested food prices have risen at their fastest level in 60 years and look set to keep soaring due to the war in Ukraine restricting food supplies.

The country is a major producer of sunflower oil, which is pushing up the price of alternatives globally, along with being a major source of wheat and corn.

As a result, investors seemed convinced the US fed will raise interest rates this year to tackle soaring inflation.

