Aug 12: Drought set to be declared; Heathrow travel chaos ‘easing’; Courts strike ahead; Volvo signs up Fearne Cotton

Drought expected to be declared with UK hotter than Caribbean

A drought is set to be declared for some parts of England today with temperatures to hit 35C in southern areas, making the country hotter than parts of the Caribbean.

Britons have been warned of the health impacts of extreme heat and the risk of wildfires amid a heatwave blasting the nation.

The National Drought Group, made up of government and agency officials, water companies and other organisations such as the National Farmers’ Union, is set to meet today to discuss the prolonged dry weather.

Strike vote by courts staff

Courts staff have voted to strike in a dispute over a new case management system.

The Public and Commercial Services union said its members working as legal advisers and court associates in magistrates’ courts in England and Wales voted by nine to one for strikes over using the so-called Common Platform system.

The union said 180 of its members were involved in the row. The Courts and Tribunals Service called the vote outcome ‘disappointing’, adding that the system was ‘key to modernising the court system, making it more efficient so that victims can receive justice more swiftly’.

Heathrow says airport travel chaos is easing

Heathrow Airport insists recent travel chaos is beginning to ease after telling airlines to cut their flight programmes to tackle delays and cancellations.

The group’s chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, said passengers have been seeing ‘better, more reliable journeys’ since the cap on departing flights was enforced.

Heathrow and Gatwick ordered airlines to slash their flight schedules following chaotic scenes as staff shortages left them struggling to cope with the sudden ramping-up of demand for overseas holidays.

Savills makes £1bn in revenue but housing sales dip

Estate agent group Savills has raked in more than £1bn in revenue this year despite residential sales being dragged down by rising interest rates and fewer houses coming on to the market.

The company – which has offices in more than 70 countries – reported an 11 per cent increase in its group revenue in the first half of the year, bringing in £1.03bn against £932.6m in the same period last year.

Pre-tax underlying profit fell by 10.4 per cent year on year, at £59.2m versus £66.1m. Rising staff costs and the return to higher spending on marketing, travel and events after abnormally low levels in 2021 explained its margins narrowing, it said.

Councils call for clarity over spending of funds from soft drinks sugar levy

Councils have called for clarity around the spending of money raised from the soft drinks sugar levy, saying it should be used to tackle physical inactivity and ensure a Commonwealth Games legacy.

The levy, designed to reduce consumption of sugary drinks, has raised around £1.2bn since its introduction in April 2018.

However, campaigners have raised concerns that spending reviews have failed to ring-fence the income for programmes to improve children’s health and food, despite government commitments.

Co-op pledges to save communities from becoming ‘cash deserts’

The Co-op has pledged to help disadvantaged or isolated communities avoid becoming ‘cash deserts’.

The convenience retailer said it will offer free ATMs in every store where possible, and if not offer free cashback services or Post Office counter withdrawals where customers are dependent on the payment method.

It added that its commitments would counter high street bank closures, removal of free ATMs and the rise of cashless retailing.

Regulatory independence vital to UK’s competitiveness, says Bank chief

The UK’s global competitiveness could be harmed by too much political interference in the regulation of the City of London, the Bank of England governor has said.

Tory leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have both said they want to reform key EU financial regulations and give politicians more power to intervene in regulators’ decisions, in an effort to boost the nation’s economy.

In an open letter to the treasury select committee, Andrew Bailey said regulatory independence was vital to the nation’s ‘international standing’.

Volvo partners with Fearne Cotton

Volvo Car UK has partnered with broadcaster and well-being brand Happy Place founder Fearne Cotton.

They have joined forces to help educate the nation about electrification, and it’ll see Cotton drive Volvo’s new fully electric C40 Recharge.

‘I’m so happy to join the Volvo family,’ she said. ‘When life gets busy, it’s important that I find the time to look after myself. The new electric C40 Recharge fits so seamlessly into my life, and features like fast charging give me the time to recharge myself.’

Groucho Club sold ‘for £40m’

Soho’s private members’ club The Groucho Club has been bought by an independent hospitality business in a deal reported to be worth around £40m.

The club, whose members are mostly drawn from the publishing, media, entertainment and arts industries, will join venues such as The Fife Arms in Braemar, Manuela in Los Angeles and soon-to-open Audley pub and restaurant in Mayfair that are owned by Artfarm.

The acquisition marks the third time that the Groucho has changed hands since it was founded in 1985.

Market movements

The FTSE lost 41.20 points yesterday to close on 7,465.91. Meanwhile, the Cac 40 rose by 21.23 points, ending on 6,544.67, the Dax shed 6.42 points, finishing on 13,694.51, and the Dow Jones gained 27.16 points to close on 33,336.67.

