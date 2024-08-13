Aug 13: Business rates need overhaul; Google’s new phone; Toyota reveals electric Proaces

Business rates system ‘no longer fit for purpose’ says Sainsbury’s boss

The boss of Sainsbury’s has said the business rates tax system is ‘no longer fit for purpose’ and warned that current planned increases will lead to thousands of high street closures and job losses.

The UK’s second-largest supermarket chain also backed calls for a 20% cut in business rates for retail companies.

Labour has pledged to reform the current business rates system, committing to ‘levelling the playing field between high street and online retailers’.

Google aiming to ‘claim leadership’ of AI market with new phone launch

Google will use its upcoming phone launch to ‘get the jump’ on its rivals and try to ‘claim leadership’ of the AI market in smartphones, an expert has said.

The US firm is widely expected to introduce its Pixel 9 smartphone range during its Made by Google event on Tuesday evening.

The launch is taking place earlier than normal, and will see Google make its announcement before Apple unveils the next iPhone, which is traditionally introduced in September.

Toyota updates Proace Verso and City Verso electric people carriers

Toyota has unveiled new and improved versions of its electric Proace Verso and Proace City Verso people carriers.

As far as looks go, both models feature new headlights, redesigned bumpers and a smoothed-off front grille.

The Proace Verso now has a 75kWh battery pack to give a claimed 214-mile range, while the Proace City Verso gets a 50kWh pack to give 213 miles. Order books are open now.

The markets

Stock markets in UK outperformed European peers on Monday, with new investment in BT helping to give London’s top index a boost.

The FTSE 100 moved 42.15 points higher, or 0.52%, to close at 8,210.25 on Monday. In Paris the Cac 40 closed 0.26% lower and in Frankfurt the Dax edged up by 0.02%. In the US, where the S&P 500 was down about 0.05% and Dow Jones 0.4% lower.

The pound was up about 0.1% against the US dollar at 1.27, and down around 0.05% against the euro at 1.1685.

Phillipson pledges to reverse ‘baked-in’ inequalities as A-level results loom

The education secretary has pledged to turn around ‘baked-in’ educational inequalities, to ensure young people from all backgrounds have a chance to ‘get on in life’ after leaving school.

Bridget Phillipson has accused the Conservatives of leaving behind a legacy of regional ‘disparities’ in educational outcomes, and an attainment gap between private school pupils and their state school peers.

Speaking ahead of A-level results day on Thursday, she said too many children are living in poverty and many schools are struggling with the pressures faced by families because of societal ‘failures’. Last summer, the attainment gaps for the top A-level grades between comprehensive schools and independent schools, and the north and south of England, remained larger than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shop security guard ‘jumped on and disarmed’ Leicester Square knifeman

A shop security guard has said he tried to save an 11-year-old girl as she was being attacked by a knifeman in London’s Leicester Square.

The Metropolitan Police said a 32-year-old man, thought to be the only suspect, had been arrested after the attack in the tourist hotspot on Monday. He had been wrestled to the ground by a security guard, who gave his name to the PA news agency as Abdullah.

Police said two victims, an 11-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman, had been taken to a major trauma centre following the incident. Both are in a non-life-threatening condition.

Monday on Car Dealer

China has filed a complaint with the WTO against EU tariffs of up to 37.6% on Chinese-made electric vehicles, arguing the tariffs violate WTO rules. The dispute arises as the EU claims Chinese manufacturers unfairly benefit from government subsidies, leading to tensions that may affect global trade, particularly impacting Tesla and Chinese brands like BYD.

James Wilson, chief operating officer of Motorway, expressed his excitement about sponsoring the inaugural Car Dealer Podcast Live event on September 4 at Milton Hill House Hotel in Abingdon, Oxfordshire. He highlighted the podcast’s significance to the car industry, especially for the 5,000-plus dealers who rely on Motorway to acquire stock. Wilson said: ‘We’re thrilled to support this live event, which will offer engaging industry discussions and invaluable networking opportunities.’ The evening will feature industry insights, a live podcast recording, and a relaxed networking environment with food and drinks. Book your tickets by clicking the headline above.

Julia Muir, founder of the Automotive 30% Club, joined the Car Dealer Podcast this week. She highlighted the motor trade’s critical issue of underrepresentation of women in leadership. The club aims for 30% female leadership by 2030, stressing that achieving this will ensure women’s voices are equally heard, promoting significant industry change without setting quotas.

Joe Davies, a sales team member at Wessex Garages Nissan Cardiff, has won Nissan’s Dealer Ambassador of the Year award. Despite only working there for 12 months, his product knowledge, customer service dedication, and community engagement, including fundraising for a local hospice, earned him this recognition.

Weather

Most areas will see rain sweep in from the west, reports BBC Weather, with showers and sunny spells developing later. The south-east will stay dry and sunny. A slightly cooler day with highs of 28 degrees.

The earlier weather front will slowly push into the south-east and eastern areas tonight bringing cloud. At dawn there could be a few showers in these areas.