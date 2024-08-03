Aug 3: Riots continue; Huw Edwards latest; AC cars returns; Golds for Team GB

Rioters target mosque in Sunderland following protest linked to Southport attack

Rioters battled police in the streets of Sunderland city centre following a planned protest linked to the Southport knife attack.

Hundreds of people gathered in Keel Square, many of them draped in England flags, on Friday evening.

Members of the crowd chanted in support of Tommy Robinson, while others shouted insults about Islam.

Dozens of protests planned over weekend

Dozens more protests have been planned for this weekend in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

Campaign group Hope Not Hate has identified more than 30 protests planned across the UK over the next two days.

The knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday which left three girls dead sparked violent disorder in some cities and towns in England.

Huw Edwards resigned during BBC disciplinary investigation

Former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards resigned from the broadcaster ‘without notice or financial settlement’ during a confidential disciplinary process, the corporation has said.

The veteran broadcaster admitted having indecent images of children earlier this week, and the corporation was aware he was arrested on “suspicion of serious offences” in November.

Last year, Edwards was named as the BBC presenter at the centre of allegations he paid a young person for sexually explicit photos and resigned from the BBC ‘on the basis of medical advice from his doctors’.

AC cars is back showcasing a new Cobra GT Coupe

One of Britain’s oldest car manufacturers, AC Cars, is making a return with its legendary Cobra.

Whereas the old model was sold purely as a roadster, this new version will come to market as a Coupe. Now called the Cobra GT Coupe, it’s more of a reference to the original – dating back to 1962. Also, inspiration has been taken by the firm’s A98 coupe Le Mans race car from 1964.

The car features an aluminium chassis and carbon fibre body to make it as light as possible and help to achieve a low overall weight of just 1450kg.

Bank chief economist warns against making further rate cuts ‘too quickly’

The Bank of England’s chief economist has signalled that policymakers should not cut interest rates too fast at future meetings, after the Bank’s first cut in four years on Thursday.

Huw Pill said: ‘There may be a tendency to think inflation is back at target, so interest rates can go back to where they were. I think that’s a little bit quick.’

He was speaking at a briefing on Friday, after the Bank voted to cut rates to 5%, down from a 16-year high of 5.25%.

Friday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Golds in trampolining, showjumping and rowing make it a fabulous Friday for GB

It was a fabulous Friday for Great Britain as the medals continued to flow, with three more golds added to the tally in Paris.

Bryony Page completed her full set of colour as she took top spot in the trampolining while showjumper Harry Charles followed in the footsteps of his father Peter as he claimed team final gold alongside Ben Maher and Scott Brash.

The current of gold keeps flowing at the rowing too, where Emily Craig and Imogen Grant triumphed in the last running of the lightweight women’s double sculls, with the event out of the programme in Los Angeles in four years’ time.

Kamala Harris has enough Democratic delegate votes to be presidential nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris had secured enough votes from Democratic delegates to officially be the party’s nominee for president, Democratic National Committee chair Jamie Harrison has said.

The online voting process does not end until Monday, but the campaign marked the moment when she crossed the threshold to have the majority of delegates’ votes.

Ms Harris is poised to be the first woman of colour at the top of a major party’s ticket.

FTSE 100 falls after US jobs data sparks recession fears

The FTSE 100 took its second day of sizeable losses on Friday, after US jobs data sparked a global stock market sell-off on fears of an impending American recession.

The blue chip index fell 109 points to end the day on 8,175, a 1.3% fall.

Elsewhere in Europe, France’s CAC 40 fell 1.6%, while Germany’s Dax fell 2.3%.

Weather outlook…

Across the weekend, England and Wales will be largely dry with sunny spells, with highs of 25C in southern England on Saturday and Sunday, and lows of 20C further north.

On Saturday, showers will continue in the north west, though for much of England and Wales, it will be a dry day with sunny spells.

Sunday is likely to be increasingly wet for western Scotland and Northern Ireland, and some places in south-west Scotland may see an excess of 70mm of rain from Sunday into Monday, the Met Office said.