Aug 31: Gorbachev dies; Diana remembered; Record rise of food prices; Yaris Cross gains GR Sport

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who as the last leader of the Soviet Union produced extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War, has died at 91.

His policies of glasnost (openness) and reform (perestroika) quickly overtook him, though, resulting in the collapse of the authoritarian Soviet state, the freeing of eastern European nations from Russian domination and the end of decades of East-West nuclear confrontation.

His power sapped by an attempted coup in August 1991, he spent his last months in office watching republic after republic declare independence until he resigned on Christmas Day 1991. The Soviet Union wrote itself into oblivion a day later.

Harry to ‘share spirit’ of his mother on 25th anniversary of Diana’s death

The Duke of Sussex has said he will ‘share the spirit’ of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales with his children when he marks the 25th anniversary of her death today.

Fans of Diana are expected to gather at her former home of Kensington Palace and remember the royal who died following a Paris car crash on August 31, 1997.

Tessy Ojo, chief executive of The Diana Award, said: ‘Her ability to connect with people though kindness and compassion is one of her most significant legacies. She left a mark on all our lives.’

Food prices rise at fastest rate since 2008

The price of food rose at its fastest rate since 2008 in August as pressure from the war in Ukraine continued to push up costs, figures show.

Shop-price annual inflation surged to 5.1 per cent, up from 4.4 per cent in July, marking a new record since the British Retail Consortium and NielsenIQ index started in 2005.

The overall figure was driven by food inflation accelerating to 9.3 per cent, up from seven per cent last month – the highest rate since August 2008 – as the war in Ukraine and consequent rise in the price of animal feed, fertiliser, wheat and vegetable oils placed mounting pressure on prices.

New PM ‘must replace College of Policing and arrange review into training’

The next prime minister should replace the College of Policing and commission an independent review into initial police training amid falling public confidence, according to a new proposal.

Think tank Policy Exchange acknowledged in its proposal the new PM will be ‘faced with a police service which has, over the last decade, lost its way’.

The paper’s author, ex-Metropolitan Police detective chief inspector David Spencer, made 11 recommendations he said would help the government ensure ‘the safety of its citizens from those who would commit crime and disorder’.

Summers could last longer with increased drought risk, says Met Office

Future summers in the UK could last longer with an increased risk of drought, according to research from the Met Office.

The study found that ‘summer-like’ weather patterns will lead to warmer and drier autumns, as well as hotter and drier summers from the mid-2020s onwards.

This weather pattern could increase the risk of drought, said Daniel Cotterill, the lead scientist behind the study.

Poo transplant to be offered to hundreds with superbug

Hundreds of people with a hard-to-treat superbug are to be offered poo transplants to tackle their infections.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said faecal microbiota transplant should be considered for patients who have had two or more treatments for Clostridium difficile (C.diff) without success.

Treating these people with gut bacteria taken from a healthy person’s poo can help restore healthy gut bacteria, Nice said.

Rent cap proposed to protect social housing tenants

Social housing tenants in England could be protected from spiralling rents during the cost-of-living crisis with a cap from next April, the government has said.

Rent increases for people living in social homes could be capped as low as three per cent during the next financial year, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

It has launched a consultation on a proposed temporary rent cap that could see annual rents pegged at three, five or seven per cent.

Toyota expands Yaris Cross range with new GR Sport

Toyota has added a GR Sport specification to its Yaris Cross compact crossover.

It features new 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels with a bright machined finish, while a new rear diffuser and front grille with gloss black mesh also add presence. Meanwhile, its suspension has been tuned to help improve grip and limit roll while enhancing steering.

Inside are sports seats with Ultrasuede upholstery and contrast red stitching, while the GR logo is in a number of places including the front headrests, carpets and steering wheel. Advance orders will start being taken here during the third quarter, with deliveries arriving later.

