Aug 5: Greenpeace protestors bailed; Kia hits 50,000 EV sales; Clintons announces closures; Petrol prices fall

Greenpeace protesters bailed following roof-top protest at PM’s home

A group of Greenpeace activists arrested following an anti-oil protest on the roof of Rishi Sunak’s constituency manor house have been released while inquiries continue, police have said.

North Yorkshire Police, who have come under criticism following the security breach at the Prime Minister’s grade II-listed mansion in Kirby Sigston on Thursday, said their investigation ‘remains ongoing’.

The campaigners draped his home with an oil-black fabric to protest against the Government’s plans to allow licences to be granted for further development of North Sea oil and gas.

Kia hits 50,000 electric vehicle sale milestone

Kia has passed a significant milestone of selling more than 50,000 electric vehicles since its first battery-powered model went on sale in 2015.

The brand sold 9,624 vehicles during July alone – of which 1,555 were fully electric – making it a record-breaking month for the firm.

It also helped to push the total number of Kia EVs sold to date to 50,614, with the 50,000th car arriving as a rear-wheel-drive EV6 registered in Bath.

Card chain Clintons prepares to shut 38 shops in restructuring – reports

Card chain Clintons is considering plans to shut 38 shops in a bid to avoid insolvency, according to reports.

It is understood the high street retailer has appointed restructuring experts from FRP Advisory as it seeks to secure its future.

The business is looking at a move which could see the firm swap its debt for equity and shut about a fifth of its estate of 179 shops, according to the Times.

Global stocks boosted after US jobs growth slows

The FTSE 100 closed in the green on Friday after a mixed session that saw new US jobs data give global stocks an afternoon boost.

The British stock index gained 35.21 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 7,564.37 after a downgrade to the US’s debt rating rocked global markets earlier in the week.

European stocks were also faring much better than earlier in the week on Friday afternoon. Germany’s Dax closed 0.37 per cent higher, and France’s Cac 40 went up 0.75 per cent.

Friday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Petrol prices rise for second consecutive month as oil costs increase

The average price of a litre of petrol rose for a second consecutive month in July, though diesel remained the same.

New data released by RAC Fuel Watch shows that a litre of unleaded in the UK now costs 145p, which is up by a penny since the start of the month and two pence since the start of June.

However, the wholesale price of petrol rose by six pence a litre from July 19 – following hikes in the cost of oil – which means that further rises are likely to be on the way.

Stepfather jailed for murder of 10-month-old subjected to ‘culture of cruelty’

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of his 10-month-old stepson and will serve a minimum term of 28 years. Craig Crouch caused ‘acute physical and mental suffering’ to Jacob Crouch over six months, before assaulting him in a ‘vicious’ fatal attack in December 2020. Crouch, 39, was found guilty of murder and three counts of child cruelty on Wednesday after a jury heard Jacob had 39 rib fractures, 19 visible bruises and internal injuries likened to those seen in car crash victims.

Man shocked to find night-time intruder in living room is 20st black bear

A Montana couple got a late-night wake-up call from a barking dog alerting them that a black bear had broken into their living room before the man shot and killed the animal with a handgun.

The confrontation with the large beast happened in the rural community of Luther at the base of the rugged Beartooth Mountains, where Thomas Bolkcom and fiancee Seeley Oblander live with their two dogs.

After staying up late the night before – the couple were scheduled to fly that morning to Arizona for their stag and hen parties – they were woken up at about 3am by their dog Maizey barking furiously upstairs from the house’s main floor, Ms Oblander said.

Weather outlook…

Today, very windy in the south-west. Outbreaks of rain and showers in England and Wales, with the risk of thunder. Early rain clearing to showers in Northern Ireland. The BBC reports there will be scattered showers in Scotland.