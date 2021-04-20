Dealership software and e-commerce platform GForces has announced its merger with data services company Autofutura.

Leaders of the new group have expressed their aims to connect car maker, finance provider, dealer and consumer to optimise the entire customer journey through both software and data services.

The formation is backed by Inflexion Private Equity and also includes Chrysalis Loyalty, which was recently acquired by Autofutura.

The new group will be led by data intelligence expert Christian Erlandson as CEO and automotive veteran David Riemenschneider as chairman.

Christian Erlandson, CEO, said: ‘The digitisation of the automotive sales process is accelerating at an unprecedented pace and now is the time to combine the expertise of Autofutura and GForces.

‘By merging Autofutura’s data intelligence insight with GForces’ e-commerce solutions, there is huge potential to support our customers in streamlining the consumer journey, accelerating sales and driving revenue from the first transaction.’

Simon Turner, managing partner at Inflexion, added: ‘The combination of Autofutura with GForces unlocks a unique and highly relevant technology proposition for the automotive retail industry, against a backdrop of accelerating change and disruption for dealers and OEMs.

‘We are delighted to be backing this team to create such an exciting auto tech group, by merging two outstanding private businesses with a long track record of growth.’

Autofutura and GForces already serve 20 of the world’s leading car manufacturers and over 10,000 locations, across 96 countries including offices in Australia, Canada, Germany, Vietnam, UAE and the USA.