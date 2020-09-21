Average values for vans improved at BCA in August thanks to sold volumes continuing to rise, the auctioneer said today (Sep 21).

Values continued to average well over guide prices, with sale conversion averaging more than 95 per cent in most sales.

The average LCV values rose from £7,698 in July to £7,709 in August – nearly 13 per cent above guide value expectations, with sold volumes increasing by over seven per cent during the month.

Stuart Pearson, BCA chief operating officer for UK remarketing said: ‘Professional buyer interest continues to be exceptionally strong for LCVs with a notable uptick in activity from volume buyers and increasing numbers of buyers bidding online across the board.

‘BCA has the largest registered professional buyer base for light commercial vehicles and we are seeing levels of online engagement in our daily LCV sales programme continuing to increase significantly.’

He added ‘Sold volumes of LCVs rose by over seven per cent at BCA in August, with the average selling price improving marginally during the month and performance against guide values at BCA continuing to be exceptionally high.’

BCA stages online LCV sales daily with up to 600 vehicles available.

It launched a new Saturday sale at the weekend, as reported by Car Dealer, offering LCVs from UKCGR Commercials and BCA Outsourced Solutions.

Used vans market continues to thrive at auction with values hitting record levels