Big Motoring World reveals new look for brand and website amid expansion plans

Big Motoring World has unveiled a new brand identity and website as part of its expansion plans.

The Kent-based car supermarket said the rebrand was a chance to showcase its ambition to cover more of the UK.

Working with creative collective The Ninety Niners, it commissioned a series of focus groups with current customers to develop the key brand benefits and proposition ‘We’re BIG on what matters to you’.

Marketing director Darren Miller said: ‘The rebrand marks an important step in our evolution as a business.

‘Consumer research commissioned by Auto Trader on our behalf showed brand awareness increased greatly among in-market consumers due to effective marketing within the customer journey.

‘What we discovered was that when compared with many of the largest automotive retailers in the UK, Big Motoring World regularly ranked first when it came to the range of cars on offer, perceptions around fair prices and the overall customer experience.

‘Our new corporate identity and website really highlights our customer-centric approach under a clear banner that we’re big on the things that matter to car buyers, which include everything from choice, value and quality to convenience, service and trust.

‘As we seek to expand, our new brand identity, the website and brand manifesto will be key in clearly communicating our value proposition to consumers.’

Big Motoring World, which began life in 1986, kickstarted its growth plan last year with the purchase of two SW Car Supermarket premises in Peterborough.

The deal saw it invest in a multi-million-pound rebuild of the Peterborough Fengate dealership, which is expected to officially open this spring.