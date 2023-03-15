BMW Group reaffirms commitment to UK automotive industry as it outlines future plans

BMW has reaffirmed its commitment to the UK’s automotive industry and is in talks with the government over additional financial support.

Bosses of the German group have been addressing motoring journalists from around Europe at its annual conference this morning (March 15) and it did not take long for the subject of Britain to come up.

The firm currently operates its Rolls-Royce plant near Goodwood in West Sussex as well as a Mini factory in Oxford.

Milan Nedeljkovic, head of production at BMW Group, described the Oxford site as ‘an important member of our international production network’.

Last year BMW announced plans to move Mini Electric production to China but bosses now say future models will continue to be made in Oxford.

Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of directors of BMW, also paid tribute to record sales and profits achieved in the UK last year.

He said it was a ‘matter of honour’ for the group to stick to its UK plans in an announcement that is likely to be music to the ears of thousands of employees.

‘The United Kingdom is very important to us because we have two very strong brands [Mini and Rolls-Royce] localised there and this is also their origin,’ said Zipse.

‘Last year Rolls-Royce once again set a new record in terms of profits and sales and this speaks in favour of the environment that we have there [in the UK].

‘I can only talk about the economic environment for us which is still very favourable. For us it is a matter on honour to stick to our UK plans.

‘Regarding Oxford, I can reassure you that the Electric Mini is already built there today. The Electric Mini vehicle that you can order is built in the UK and we are also preparing for the future generations of Minis to be built there.

‘We are in good talks with the government to receive support from the UK.

‘Speaking on behalf of the entire industry, we still have to support industrialisation in the UK in order to ensure the future.’