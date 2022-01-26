Bristol Street Motors brings Peugeot back to Sunderland in £250,000 investment

Bristol Street Motors has opened a Peugeot dealership in Sunderland after investing £250,000 in the enterprise.

The showroom on Sunderland Enterprise Park sits alongside the existing Vauxhall site, with both overseen by general manager Jass Singh.

At least five jobs have been created by the new dealership, with the dealership’s interior boasting the latest Peugeot brand standards as part of the extensive fit-out, said Bristol Street Motors.

The Vauxhall side has also benefited from significant upgrading, it added.

Bristol Street Motors Peugeot Sunderland – the eighth Peugeot franchise in the group’s portfolio – offers the full new range from the manufacturer, as well as the latest LCV line-up plus used cars and Motability services.

Meanwhile, the aftersales side has a team of Peugeot-trained technicians providing MOTs, services, repairs and parts.

Singh, pictured, said: ‘We’re delighted to bring Peugeot to Sunderland after around five years without representation and offer our customers its fantastic range of cars and vans, including hybrid and electric options.

‘Our sales and service teams have undergone extensive training to ensure they are Peugeot experts and can provide the very best help and advice to customers.’