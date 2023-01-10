Bristol Street Motors helping to ‘transform lives’ by backing grass roots football programme

Bristol Street Motors West Bromwich Ford says it is helping to ‘transform lives’ after backing a grass roots football initiative.

The dealership has donated £1,500 to New Park Village Football Development, which combines football and learning programmes catering for boys and girls aged four to 16.

The money will be spend on playing kits and equipment for the academy programme, specifically the under 7s and under 8s teams.

Set up by former Wolverhampton Wanderers player Joe Jackson, the scheme was originally launched to tackle gang crime and bring rival communities together.

Since 1998, the programme has grown to help improve the lives of young people across the Black Country city and works with children from a range of different backgrounds.

Bristol Street Motors say the programme has ‘helped improve and transform lives’.

Joe Jackson, founder and managing director at New Park Village Football Development, said: ‘This generous donation from Bristol Street Motors West Bromwich Ford is gratefully received by all at NPV Football Development.

‘Not only will it help sustain our activities, but it is important to us to forge meaningful relationships with local businesses.

‘This level of assistance means we will be able to support the physical and mental wellbeing of local youngsters, as well as help them develop life-enhancing skills, which will stand them in good stead now and in the future.’

Robert Forrester, CEO of Bristol Street Motors, added: ‘Bristol Street Motors takes its role within the wider community very seriously.

‘This is even more important with community organisations and charities hit by the cost of living crisis, at a time when their services have never been more vital.

‘As a result, we encourage colleagues at our dealerships to identify initiatives and schemes worthy of the brand’s support.

‘This is a fantastic scheme, which has had a huge impact on the lives of children and young people over the years.

‘It enables them to develop new skills, forge new friendships, and raise their confidence and aspirations. We are proud to help NPV Football Development continue with its wonderful work.’

