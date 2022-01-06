Log in
Cap HPI introduces new 360-degree digital imaging for all vehicles in every exact colour and trim

  • New software allows new car and van retailers to show vehicles in all colours and trims
  • Each vehicle is available from every angle and can be placed onto a background
  • Cap HPI says waiting for an image will rarely be a problem when trying to sell a car now

Cap HPI is introducing digital vehicle imaging software to help showcase new cars and vans on customer websites.

Traditional services meant dealers had to wait for some new images to be made available that they may be trying to sell but Cap HPI says this software means it will rarely be an issue again.

The new tool has been developed in partnership with Imagin Studios and features all manufacturers colours for all vehicles.

With this feature, dealers selling new vehicles can visualise the full range of exact trim levels and colours on their website alongside specifications.

Sales director for Cap HPI John Dennis explained: ‘For customers today, the quality of the information they see is as important as the technology being used.

‘With this new capability, any business selling new vehicles now has a more accurate, professional, and brand compliant image to accompany the new vehicle specification for their website. We believe customers now have more incentive to press that ‘buy’ button.

‘We are delivering cutting-edge, customer-first enhancements that I believe will provide customers with a powerful online experience of their ‘new’ vehicle purchase decision.’

Every vehicle is now available with 360 degree imagery in high resolution and can be placed onto any background.

Martijn Versteegen, CTO of Imagin Studios, added: ‘Consumers are becoming increasingly comfortable and willing to make big ticket purchases purely online, it’s convenient and increasingly easy to use.

‘Case studies show a doubling, and in some cases a tripling of online conversions when businesses apply accurate and professional vehicle imagery to their website and digital channels.’

