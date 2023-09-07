Car dealer group JCT600 gives Bradford City home matches extra buzz

There’s a new star player at Bradford City’s home games and it’s all thanks to JCT600.

The long-standing dealer group sponsor of the Bantams has scored an English Football League first with a new remote-control ball carrier – a tiny Volkswagen all-electric ID.Buzz.

Nicknamed Buzz, it saw its first match action when the League Two club defeated Crewe Alexandra 1-0 over the bank holiday weekend.

The miniature amber and claret-coloured campervan is next due to trundle into play this coming Saturday (Sep 9) when the club face Grimsby Town at the University of Bradford Stadium.

A remote-controlled VW ID.4 sent fans wild when it was used during the UEFA 2020 Euro tournament held in 2021.

JCT600 customer experience director Andy Bateman said: ‘We’re thrilled that Buzz will be a permanent fixture at Bradford City AFC home games.

‘Not only is this an English Football League first but it provides plenty of pre-match entertainment, too!’

JCT600, which currently ranks eighth in our Car Dealer Top 100 of most profitable dealers, represents 23 car marques at more than 50 dealerships covering Yorkshire and the north-east to Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

It was founded in 1946 and now has a workforce of more than 2,300.

Picture credit: JCT600