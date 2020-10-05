Figures for the number of 70-plate cars registered in September will be released this morning – and Car Dealer will be giving live analysis.

Today’s Car Dealer Live will air at 9am this morning as ASE Global chairman Mike Jones joins host James Batchelor to look at the data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The show will give viewers immediate analysis of the figures, way ahead of other media outlets.

September has been expected to be a bumper month for new car registrations, but sources have told Car Dealer the numbers will be down between by three and four per cent.

A lack of pre-registration activity has dampened the market in the last few days of September, Car Dealer has learnt.

Around 340,000-345,000 cars are expected to have been registered in the plate-change month, but car dealer bosses are adamant the fall should not been seen as bad news in what was, on the whole, a very strong trading performance.

