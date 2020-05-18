Used car prices are a hot topic at the moment and on Car Dealer Live at midday today we’ll be talking to two experts.

Cazana CEO Tom Wood and director of insights Rupert Pontin will be helping us navigate our way through the changing picture of prices.

With the trade ramping back up and dealerships hopefully heading back to work on June 1, how to price stock and what has happened to prices during the lockdown, will be critical business information.

We’ve covered this topic extensively over the last few weeks – speaking to experts from a host of businesses – and today we’ll hear what Cazana thinks will happen to used car prices.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we also have:

Tuesday: Hendy’s Paul Hendy

Wednesday: Tom Hartley

Thursday: SsangYong’s Nick Laird and Jim Tyrell

Friday: Pendragon CEO Bill Berman

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.