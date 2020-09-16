Lawgistics returns to Car Dealer Live for a legal show special today.

Solicitor Nona Bowkis and employment law specialist Kiril Moskovchuk will be joining host James Batchelor with a show answering motor trade legal issues sent in from dealers around the country.

The show, broadcast live from 12pm on Car Dealer’s YouTube channel, will be also talking about flexible furlough, staff requiring to quarantine after holidays abroad and dependants having time off to look after their children.

As it’s a live programme, any viewer wishing to know the answer to a legal issue can submit their question on the YouTube page or by emailing Batchelor before hand – click here to get in touch.

Last time on Car Dealer Live with Lawgistics