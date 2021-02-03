The classic car market and selling classics on the internet will be the theme of today’s Car Dealer Live as Car & Classic joins the show.

Broadcast live from the later time of 2pm, the Car & Classic CEO Tom Wood will be chatting to James Batchelor about all things classic cars.

The business has become a leader in the European classic car marketplace and boasts millions of car buyers visiting its website every month.

Car & Classic was snapped up by Cazana in 2018 – a business well-known for its data that gives powerful valuations and insight into the used car market.

Not only will the pair be chatting about the business’s origins and its growth to become a leader in the marketplace, but also about its online auctions activities and the current health of the classic car market.

The pair will also be chatting about 2020 and the year when online car sales and listings took off and how that trend impacted Car & Classic.

As it’s a live show, viewers can take part by posting questions on the YouTube page, or they can email [email protected] beforehand.

The show will be broadcast on the Car Dealer YouTube channel but also at the top of this post from 2pm.

If you’d like to appear on Car Dealer Live, then email [email protected]