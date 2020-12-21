Car Dealer will be hosting a special Live show today to discuss Tier 4 restrictions – and viewers can have their questions answered.

The new higher level of restrictions designed to curb the spread of Covid-19 and a new strain of the virus came into play at the weekend.

It means areas including London, the south east and the east of England which were previously in Tier 3 now fall into Tier 4 – the highest level of restrictions to hit England.

Non-essential shops, including car dealerships, had to close their doors on Sunday (Dec 20) and return to a click-and-collect service, just like they did in the four-week English lockdown in November.

However, with Tier 4 restrictions being tighter than November’s lockdown, what does it mean to car dealers?

With travel banned in and out of Tier 4, can customers outside of Tier 4 still buy cars? How can dealers remain operational while staying on the right side of the law?

Join us at midday today where representatives from Lawgistics and CG Professional will be chatting with James Baggott and James Batchelor about the new tighter restrictions.

As it’s a live show, dealers can have any questions answered by our panel.

Viewers can post their questions in the comments box on the YouTube page (the video will be at the top of this story from 12pm), or send the ahead of time to [email protected] or [email protected]