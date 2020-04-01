In this issue – our last to go to the printers before the coronavirus crisis took hold – we drive Mini’s first fully-electric hatchback, take a deeper look at startup Cazoo’s ambitious five year plan, and reveal the cars that were (due to be) revealed at the cancelled Geneva Motor Show.

Also in Issue 145:

Ford’s dealer network facing big cuts

Turmoil as Lookers’ top exec quits

Pendragon’s new chief exec on firm’s outlook

Driven: Audi RS4

Industry leaders’ ambitious charity climb

Download Issue 145 PDF

ADVERTISEMENT

During these difficult times, we think that it’s more important than ever to keep you up to date on the latest industry news – even if you’re temporarily away from the desk on which Car Dealer Magazine would normally land.

With that in mind, for the next three months we’ll be publishing the magazine totally online – and for free!

We’ve also released the last three issues totally free of charge, just in case you’ve missed any.

You’ll find it on online magazine platform Issuu, and indeed embedded on the Car Dealer website itself (as you’ll see above).

Want to read on your mobile device? It’s also viewable in the Issuu app, both for iOS and Android.

ADVERTISEMENT

Want to make sure you’re kept informed about new magazines being published? Subscribe to our email newsletter, and you’ll be contacted as soon as each issue is released.

Subscribe Now