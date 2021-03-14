It was bound to happen eventually, and this week everything went wrong on the Car Dealer Podcast.

Fortunately, it meant that we ended up with two star guests on the podcast – just not at the same time.

This episode starts with guest judge Umesh Samani, chairman of the IMDA and owner of Specialist Cars of Stoke, but after some technical problems we don’t get to hear his final judgement.

While we do have Samani with us though, we’re able to catch up on the used car market and hear his views on what to do if someone tries to steal a car from your dealership. (Spoiler: Jumping on the bonnet isn’t something he advises.)

However, after we lost the IMDA chair, we’re joined by Car Dealer’s in-house tech expert and Japanese car aficionado Jon Reay for the second half of the episode and his judgement on the best stories of the week.

As usual we conduct the Car Dealer quiz of the week, where myself and editor-in-chief James Baggott compete to be crowned the winner by choosing the news stories not to be missed on the website this week.

You can listen to the podcast now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more, or click play below.



To find out more about any stories mentioned in this episode, you can click the links below.

Dealers warned about hi-tech thieves after near-£17k Ford Focus is stolen from forecourt

Car dealers could benefit from £9bn of savings as consumers spend their lockdown nest eggs

Car sales staff can win prizes for every car they sell as Heycar predicts surge in demand post April 12

Average monthly car finance payments revealed as research shows cash still popular among buyers

Tesla Model 3 police cars could soon be on the beat as manufacturer preps emergency services demonstrator

Mitsubishi to sell pair of Renault-based models in Europe – but UK won’t get them

Car dealer offers cash reward in attempt to hunt down stolen vehicle on social media

Why now is a good time to buy a used car before prices start to rocket when dealers reopen on April 12

Dealers should prepare for pent-up demand when showrooms open, says Auto Trader

How a turbulent year saw Marshall Motor Group turn first half £8.9m loss into £20.9m profit

CCTV footage shows car stolen from dealership and salesman clinging onto bonnet for his life

Average used car list prices rise 1.5 per cent in February says Motors.co.uk

Could new BMW and Mercedes cars be sold in one showroom? Dealer group bosses give their views on premium ‘multi franchising’

The Newcomers: Here are the 10 electric car brands coming to a forecourt near you soon