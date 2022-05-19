Car dealers ordered to pay compensation to victims after misleading customers into buying faulty cars

A pair of dodgy dealers in Warrington have been ordered to pay compensation after they admitted lying to customers in order to sell faulty second-hand cars.

Sean Myler, 38, pleaded guilty to four offences of providing misleading information to consumers under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations, 2008.

His colleague, 47-year-old John Cansfield, admitted to two similar offences at the same hearing, held at Crewe Magistrates’ Court.

A district judge heard that five complaints were made to the trading standards team at Warrington Borough Council in relation to vehicles sold by Prestige and Performance Motors Ltd.

Consumers told the council body that cars were sold as being in ‘excellent condition’, when in reality they were in need of remedial repair work.

It was also reported that Myler attempted to convince one customer that his car was sold via private sale and not as part of Prestige and Performance.

All the complainants told officials that they had reported the issues to Myler and Cansfield but had not received a satisfactory response.

After hearing evidence from prosecutor Daniel Brayley, the district judge ordered £2,900 to be paid to the victims by way of compensation.

No separate fines were issued and an 18-month conditional discharge was imposed instead.

Myler was also ordered to pay prosecution costs in the sum of £5,500 and Cansfield £2,500, plus a victim surcharge levy of £22 per offence.

Cllr Hitesh Patel, cabinet member for environment, housing and public protection at Warrington Borough Council, said: ‘Buying a second-hand car is a large expense and a big commitment so consumers have the right to know they’re not being misled.

‘We are pleased to have another successful outcome in court and the consumers involved have been able recoup some of their costs after their experience with Prestige and Performance Motors Ltd.

‘If you feel like you have been misled or would like to report any unfair trading practices, you can get in touch with the Citizen’s Advice service for advice and support.’

Pictured: Crewe Magistrates’ Court