Carshop Express Leicester enjoys more success after glory at Used Car Awards

Car Dealer Used Car Awards winner CarShop Express Leicester has seen sales shoot up by 60 per cent in just four months, new figures have shown.

The omnichannel used car retailer introduced the Express store concept in Leicester last year and is now reaping the rewards.

Customers have been flocking to the ultra-modern site with bookings doubling in the last four months.

Sales have also hit sky high levels since the site was turned into an Express Store, with the numbers now 60 per cent higher than the previous four month period.

Carshop’s Express stores have a small and friendly feel and and are staffed by ‘express specialists’ who help customers through the whole car buying journey.

The main feature emphasised at CarShop Express Leicester is convenience – customers can tailor their car buying journey depending on how they prefer to shop.

This could be browsing CarShop’s entire range of makes and models online and then transferring their favourite to the Leicester store for a test-drive or collection, or it could be coming into the store at a time that suits them to speak to an express specialist about their options and the best finance method for them.

The concept appears to have gone down a treat with buyers and the Leicester store has gained an impressive 4.9 out of five stars on Google Reviews.

It also proved a hit with the judges at the 2021 Car Dealer Used Car Awards, with the dealership winning our Days To Turn Award.

Michele Williams, the store’s branch manager, said: ‘Of course, we were a bit apprehensive to start with.

‘Would people know we were a car store without the hundreds of cars sitting outside on the forecourt? But as soon as we opened our doors, those worries were quickly put to rest.

‘I am thrilled to see it succeeding. It’s a concept I really believe in, knowing that not everyone feels the need to walk between rows and rows of cars before deciding they’ve got the right one.

‘Some are happy enough to browse online, in their own time – especially knowing they can take the car for a test-drive and return it if it doesn’t end up being the right one for them.’

The store has also made huge strides in helping the local community too – having launched its ongoing partnership with Help the Homeless Leicester a few months ago.

This partnership involves CarShop donating £1 for every customer who buys a car from the store through its Pink Coin Scheme.

Its team members are also currently collecting their old hats, scarves, gloves and anything else that might help, to donate to those on the streets this winter.

Since the opening of the award-winning concept, CarShop Express Leicester, CarShop has opened two more Express stores this year – one in Leighton Buzzard, which opened in September, and one in Halifax, which opened in November.